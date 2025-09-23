ETV Bharat / bharat

India, China Should Firmly Oppose Any Form Of Tariff, Trade Wars: Chinese Envoy

File Photo | Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong addresses during an event marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and China. ( IANS )

New Delhi: China and India should firmly oppose hegemony, power politics and any form of tariff and trade wars, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said on Tuesday amid New Delhi's frosty ties with the Trump administration after it doubled the levies on Indian goods to 50 per cent.

In an address at an event, the envoy proposed a four-point approach to advance relations between India and China that included finding the "right way" to get along with each other in the spirit of mutual respect and trust.

Xu said the two countries should not allow the boundary question to define the current China-India relations and that bilateral trade should be expanded as it has "great potential".

The envoy's remarks came more than three weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in China's Tianjin city.

In the last few months, both sides have initiated a series of measures to reset their ties that came under severe strain following the deadly clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020.

In his speech at the event that celebrated the 76th anniversary of the founding of China, Xu said it is important that China and India "firmly oppose hegemony, power politics and any form of tariff and trade wars", and jointly defend the common interests of the Global South and build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Referring to the Modi-Xi talks in Tianjin, the envoy said China is ready to work with the Indian side to follow the "guidance of the important common understandings between our two leaders, and advance China-India relations on the track of sound and stable development".

"As two major ancient civilisations and large developing countries, the relationship between China and India has transcended bilateral scope and bears global and strategic significance," he said.

"The two sides should aim high, plan for the long term and find the right way to get along with each other in the spirit of mutual respect and trust, peaceful coexistence, common development and win-win cooperation," he added.