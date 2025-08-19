ETV Bharat / bharat

'India-China Relations See Steady Progress': PM Modi After Meeting Wang Yi

PM Modi said that stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity.

India-China Relations Made Steady Progress: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during a meeting, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Published : August 19, 2025 at 8:50 PM IST

Updated : August 19, 2025 at 9:03 PM IST

New Delhi: India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities in the last 10 months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Modi said this in a social media post after visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi called on him.

The prime minister also referred to his talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of a multilateral event in the Russian city of Kazan in October last year. "Glad to meet Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Since my meeting with President Xi in Kazan last year, India-China relations have made steady progress guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities," he said.

"I look forward to our next meeting in Tianjin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit. Stable, predictable, constructive ties between India and China will contribute significantly to regional as well as global peace and prosperity," Modi added.

The Chinese Foreign Minister, upon his arrival in New Delhi on Monday, had met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Jaishankar held wide-ranging talks with the Chinese foreign minister shortly.

The Chinese foreign minister held a fresh round of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

There has been an "upward trend" in India-China relations in the past nine months as peace and tranquillity prevailed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Doval said on Tuesday during his talks on the boundary issue with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

