India-China Patrolling Agreement Will Benefit Both Countries If Implemented Properly: Arunachal Pradesh CM

Dirang: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said that the India-China Patrol Agreement if implemented properly on the ground will benefit both countries.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Kameng Culture and Heritage Museum, Khandu said, "Both the countries India and China are economically moving forward at a fast pace and peace is the only solution for growing together in future."

His remarks came on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Russia. This was the first meeting physical meeting between the two leaders after five years.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said at a media briefing that the two leaders noted that the special representatives on the India-China boundary question have a critical role to play in the resolution of the issue and for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in border areas.

Meanwhile, the museum has a cultural identity and some events of the 1962 Indo-Sino War have been showcased.

Khandu said that the Kameng Museum is a reflection of the Indian Army’s commitment to transform the border areas through initiatives such as model villages, border tourism, and enhancing infrastructure and aligning with the government’s ‘Vibrant Village Programme’.