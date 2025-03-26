ETV Bharat / bharat

India, China Discuss Ways To Move Ties To 'Predictable Path'

New Delhi: India and China on Wednesday explored ways to rebuild ties and agreed to initiate efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges, including arrangements for resumption of direct flights and resuming Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year.

In a meeting in Beijing, the two sides also discussed resumption of dialogue mechanisms in a "step-by-step" manner to utilize them to address each other's priority areas of interest and concern and move the relations to a "more stable and predictable path", according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The relations between the two countries came under severe strain following the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020. The meeting was held between Gourangalal Das, the joint secretary in the MEA's East Asia division, and Liu Jinsong, the director general at the Chinese foreign ministry's department of Asian affairs.

The MEA said the two sides also made further progress on the modalities to resume Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year. It said the two sides took positive note of the developments in bilateral relations since the meeting of the leaders of India and China in October last year.

"In the intervening period, the foreign ministers have met twice, while the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question have held their 23rd meeting," the MEA said.

"These high-level meetings have provided strategic guidance to stabilise and further develop relations," it said in a statement.

In December, NSA Ajit Doval travelled to Beijing and held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi under the framework of Special Representatives (SR) dialogue on the boundary question.

The decision to revive the SR mechanism and other such dialogue formats was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23.