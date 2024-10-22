ETV Bharat / bharat

India-China Border Disengagement Brings Cheers To Tourists

India and China have reached an agreement on "patrolling arrangements" and a solution to the longstanding military standoff along LAC, the Centre announced on Monday.

A file photo of Bum La
A file photo of Bum La (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 12 minutes ago

Updated : 6 minutes ago

Bum La, Tawang: After India and China agreed on the disengagement at the international borders at Bum La Pass in Tawan of Arunachal Pradesh, tourists are eager to embark on a journey to the area soon.

India and China have reached an agreement on "patrolling arrangements" and a solution to the longstanding military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Centre announced on Monday.

"It is good news that the two countries need to live in a friendly manner. If there is any problem, it should be resolved through dialogue," a sexagenarian tourist told ETV Bharat.

Tawang, on the Tibet-China-Bhutan trijunction, has mesmerising mountain ranges which draw a large number of tourists.

The two countries have their own posts on both sides of the McMohan Line on the Indo-China border, about 50 km north of Tawang. The border, at an altitude of 15,200 feet and 8°C temperature, is currently open for tourists, who start coming in October. The place is guarded by the army and the government of Arunachal Pradesh has reaped a rich dividend from tourism. The spot registers a footfall of 100-200 daily. The army provides various tourist amenities like wheelchairs to the elderly.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,129 km border with China, which has repeatedly tried to encroach on several small pockets on the border, often leading to clashes with the security forces.

Earlier China's Ministry of Civil Affairs included 30 new names of places in Arunachal Pradesh in the latest list released ahead of the country's general elections. These include 11 residential areas, 12 mountains, four rivers, a lake, a mountain pass and a parcel of land.

According to the South China Morning Post, all the names were given in Chinese Tibetan and Mandarin Chinese versions of the Roman alphabet. China first published a list of new names for six places in Arunachal Pradesh, followed by a second list of 15 places in 2021 and a third list of 11 places. China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as Zhangnan or South Tibet, which it claims is part of the Tibetan Autonomous Region. In Mandarin, Zang means Tibet and “Nan” means South.

