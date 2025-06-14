ETV Bharat / bharat

India, China Agree To Expedite Steps Involved In Resuming Direct Air Services

India and China further agreed to take "practical steps" for visa facilitation and exchanges between their media and think-tanks.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 14, 2025 at 10:29 AM IST

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has held talks with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong during which the two sides have reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations and agreed to continue to "stabilise and rebuild ties" with priority on people-centric engagements, the MEA said on Friday.

The meeting took place on Thursday and the two sides also agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries. Misri held talks with Sun earlier on January 27 in Beijing. Sun is on a visit to India from June 12-13, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

During the meeting on Thursday, "the two sides reviewed the developments in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Beijing on January 27, 2025 and agreed to continue to stabilise and rebuild ties with priority on people-centric engagements", the MEA said. The foreign secretary appreciated the Chinese side's cooperation for the resumption of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra this year.

He noted the discussion in the April meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism for cooperation in trans-border rivers for the resumption of the provision of hydrological data and other cooperation, and hoped for progress on them, the MEA said.

"The two sides agreed to expedite steps involved in resuming direct air services between the two countries. Foreign Secretary hoped for the early conclusion of an updated Air Services Agreement," it added. India and China further agreed to take "practical steps" for visa facilitation and exchanges between their media and think-tanks.

"The two sides positively assessed the activities planned under the 75th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and China and agreed to facilitate the same," the statement said.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a readout on Friday on the meeting, according to which the Chinese vice foreign minister also met with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Sun expressed sympathy and condolences to the Indian side over the air crash in Gujarat on June 12, the readout said.

"Sun Weidong stated that, with the concerted efforts of both sides, China-India relations maintain a hard-won momentum of improvement and development," it added. Sun and Misri held a "candid and in-depth exchange" of views on bilateral exchanges and cooperation as well as on international and regional issues of mutual interest, the readout said.

