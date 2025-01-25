India Celebrates National Voters' Day 2025: History, Theme, Significance, And Events Planned For Today

New Delhi: India marks its 15th National Voters' Day (NVD) today, celebrating the power and importance of every vote in strengthening the democratic fabric of the nation.

This year's National Voters' Day is significant since it comes soon after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, the largest democratic exercise in the world.

Observed annually on January 25 since 2011, the day commemorates the foundation day of the Election Commission of India, established on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a Republic.

The 2025 event also assumes a grand scale this year since India’s total electorate is approaching 100 crore mark. The electoral database now stands at 99.1 crore and counting. "The electoral rolls bear a youthful and gender balanced look with 21.7 crores young electors, in the 18-29 age group and a 6-point increase in Electoral Gender Ratio from 948 in 2024 to 954 in 2025," the Election Commission said in a handout on NVD 2025.

The day, according to a statement released by PIB on January 22, aims to underline the centrality of the voter and raise electoral awareness among citizens and inspire their active participation in the democratic process.

"Dedicated to the voters of the nation, National Voters' Day also promotes the enrolment of new voters, particularly young individuals who have recently become eligible. Across the country, new voters are honoured and presented with their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) during NVD ceremonies," the PIB said in the handout.

Theme for National Voters' Day 2025

This Year’s Theme “Nothing Like Voting, I Vote for Sure” is a continuation of last year’s theme emphasizing the importance of participation in the electoral process, and encouraging voters to take pride in exercising their franchise.

The theme resonates with the spirit of participatory democracy, urging citizens to recognize voting as both a right and a duty. The day is celebrated with enthusiasm across national, state, district, and local levels, involving citizens, government officials, and community leaders.

Objective

The primary objective of National Voters' Day is to push public awareness about the electoral process, voter registration requirements, and the substantial impact of informed voting on national development. By explaining the mechanics of elections, including polling, counting, and registration, the day aims to empower citizens with knowledge.

Significance

National Voters' Day was conceived to encourage voter registration, particularly among youth turning 18. This annual observance aims to create awareness about the importance of voting and empower citizens to make informed choices during elections. Inclusivity is a key theme, promoting participation from all eligible voters irrespective of caste, gender, or socioeconomic status. The day also serves to acknowledge outstanding contributors in the conduct and administration of elections, thereby upholding India's democratic values.

Events planned today

President Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest at the national function in New Delhi. Union Minister of State for Law and Justice (Independent Charge), Arjun Ram Meghwal will be the Guest of Honour, besides the Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commissioners leading the event.

The event will also be attended by Heads and representatives of Election Management bodies who will deliberate on major issues faced in election management around the world at a 2-day conference on Jan 23-24, 2025, hosted by ECI.

During the event, the President will present the Best Electoral Practices Awards to state and district officials who demonstrated exemplary performance in ensuring the smooth conduct of elections. Special recognition will be given to initiatives that enhanced voter participation, such as innovative outreach campaigns, the use of technology for seamless election management, and efforts that made elections accessible to all.

The first copy of the ECI Coffee Table Book titled India Votes 2024: A Saga Of Democracy will be presented to the President by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. "The publication is a tribute to every voter, election official, security personnel and all the stakeholders who contributed to the success of the 18th Lok Sabha elections. It will offer the readers a glimpse into India’s democratic journey of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 through vivid visuals and compelling narratives," the PIB statement reads.

"A short clip of the upcoming docu-drama series 'India Decides' produced by Warner Bros Discovery will also be released at the event. The three-part series dives deep into the history and making of the largest elections in the world. The docu-drama series will be released on the Discovery channel and its OTT platforms,"

A short voter awareness film - ‘My Vote My Duty’ produced by ECI in association with renowned filmmaker Raj Kumar Hirani will also be screened. The short film features several celebrities with their messages evoking the spirit of democracy and power of one vote.

An ECI publication 'Belief in the Ballot: Human stories shaping India’s 2024 elections' will also be presented to the President by the Commission. The book is a curated set of human interest stories that set these elections apart.

A multimedia exhibition highlighting key aspects of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will also be showcased. It will have interactive and immersive spaces for the attendees to experience.