India Successfully Launches Next-Gen Agni-Prime Missile From Rail-Based Launcher System

New Delhi: India has successfully launched the Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a rail-based Mobile launcher system, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Thursday.

Announcing in a post on X, Singh said the missile is designed to cover a range up to 2,000 km and asserted that the success of the flight test has put India in the group of selected nations that have developed "canisterised launch system from on the move rail network".

"India has carried out the successful launch of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime Missile from a Rail based Mobile launcher system. This next generation missile is designed to cover a range up to 2000 km and is equipped with various advanced features," Singh posted on X.

"Congratulations to DRDO, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight," Singh said.