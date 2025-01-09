ETV Bharat / bharat

India Captured My Heart, Says US Envoy Garcetti

Mumbai: US ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday described his tenure in the country as the "most extraordinary", and said India captured his heart.

During his interaction with select media representatives on the sidelines of a programme here, he said the relationship between India and the US holds "endless possibilities".

Garcetti, whose term as the US ambassador to India is ending soon, said his stint in the country was the most extraordinary job of his life. "This was to be in the right place at the right time with the right relationship," he said.

"President Joe Biden had said India was the most important country in the world to him and if you want to work on the future, you need to come to India. No US president has ever said this," he said.

"India US relationship is the defining relationship. All of us know that building peace is to deter war, to make sure it doesn't occur. Borders should be sacred and sacrosanct. Rules are the only way to keep peace," he said.

Hailing the relationship between the two countries, he said, "We are resilient and desirous of being closer. I welcome India's role in the world - be it for peace in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, patrolling the Indian Ocean. We love to see India's growth. It's a strong, proud India the modern world has never seen." On the current political situation in Canada, he said it was tough to be an incumbent.

"These are challenging times for leaders - be it in Canada, US, East Asia. People want change and solutions overnight...India and the US are models of stability. Even if leaders change, values don't," he added.