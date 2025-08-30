ETV Bharat / bharat

India Can't Afford To Rely On Foreign Supplies In Defence Sector: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: India's defence architecture should not be dependent on any uncertain "foreign interference", and it should be based on its own capabilities, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

He said the government plans to provide complete aerial security to all important installations across the country under the proposed Sudarshan Chakra air defence system within the next 10 years. In an address at the NDTV Defence Summit, Singh said the air defence shield will comprise both defensive and offensive elements to deal with any enemy threats.

"As we saw during Operation Sindoor, the importance of air defence capability in today's wars has increased to a great extent. In such a scenario, the Sudarshan Chakra mission will certainly prove to be a game changer," he said.

In his Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ambitious air defence project. The announcement came days after Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir reportedly hinted at targeting Indian assets along the border in case of any future military confrontation between the two countries.

Singh said the shifting geopolitics has also made it clear that external dependency in the field of defence is no longer an option. "In the current situation, self-reliance is essential for both our economy and our security," he said.