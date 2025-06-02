India Can Kill Nukes Mid-Air, Former DRDO Director General Reveals New Defence Capabilities

By Gautam Debroy.

New Delhi: India can intercept and destroy nuclear missiles or any conventional warhead at high altitudes, claimed missile man and former Director General of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Vijay Kumar Saraswat.

“When a missile is launched, we can’t determine whether it is carrying a nuclear warhead or a conventional warhead. If it is carrying a nuclear warhead, we can intercept it at a high altitude. So, once it is destroyed at high altitude, its nuclear effect also becomes negligible. If there is a leakage, in case we are not able to intercept, then we have an Ando atmospheric interceptor which will intercept at 15 or 20 km altitude, where the nuclear effect will not be there,” Saraswat said in an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat.

According to him, a nuclear bomb is not harmful if it is not triggered. “It is like any other chemical which burns with a low degree of radiation. However, India can destroy it before any trigger takes place or before the fusion reaction takes place,” said Saraswat.

The statement given by the former DRDO director general assumes much more significance following the fact that Pakistan, on many occasions, used to give its nuclear reference. India also challenged Pakistan's nuclear deterrence during Operation Sindoor.

‘Operation Sindoor, an Atmanirbhar War for India ’

A maximum number of technologies used during Operation Sindoor were developed by India under DRDO's leadership, Saraswat said.

“All these weaponries and technologies are manufactured by the Indian industry. This was mainly because we have kept track of the evolving technologies and kept updating our weapon system,” he claimed.

The DRDO scientist said that India had its surveillance system, like an airborne early warning control system, which detects the radar and electronic warfare systems in the enemy territory. “Upgrading of technology and comparing it with the rest of the world has been the backbone of Operation Sindoor,” he said.

India’s underwater attacking capabilities

Saraswat said that most of the ships of the Indian Navy were being designed and developed by the DRDO with the help of the dockyard, making India capable of underwater dominance. All the technologies, like radars, sonars and electronic warfare systems, are provided by the organisation to the navy, he said.

“The Indian Navy is currently seeking to acquire 12 mine countermeasure vessels (MCMVs), known as minesweepers, to address a critical gap in its capabilities. These vessels are needed to clear mines, safeguard sea lanes, and protect ports from threats. The Navy is going to ask for six or seven minesweepers. DRDO is also helping the navy in this direction,’ said Saraswat.

Performance of DRDO

“The DRDO has performed very well. In fact, with the indigenous technology, the production value of DRDO is running into Rs 4-5 lakh crores,” Saraswat said.

The DRDO scientist said that India is self-reliant not only in tactical missiles but also in strategic missiles. “We are self-reliant in the air defence system, airborne early warning system, and communication system. Our armaments, like Dhanush guns, are superb,” he said.

Manufactured by Advanced Weapons and Equipment India at the Gun Carriage Factory at Jabalpur, Dhanush is a 155 mm towed howitzer.

Private players in the defence sector

“Today the defence sector is open to private players considerably. Once upon a time, the private sector used to be engaged only as a component production centre. They used to manufacture components for different armaments, missiles, tanks, etc. Now, many of them are building systems. Their companies are manufacturing anti-tank missiles and shoulder-fired missiles. This all happened because of continuous interaction with DRDO laboratories,” Saraswat said.

The policies of the government of India in providing support to the private sector are playing a major role, according to him. “We are opening a defence production corridor in Lucknow, Jhansi, and Tamil Nadu just to attract design development and production by the private sector players,” he said.

Startup in the defence sector

“Today, the government of India has announced that 25 per cent of the DRDO budget should be spent in the private sector for designing and development. This includes funding the startups. DRDO’s programme development cum production partners (DCPP), in which we have identified a development partner right in the beginning and taken it through the production. Many of the policies of the DRDO are to promote the participation of the private sector,” said Saraswat.

Referring to the army design bureau, Saraswat said that the scenario has completely changed. “The bureau can give projects directly to the private sector based on their requirements,” he said.

India's future position

As India is modernising its defence system with the help of DRDO and Indian industry, Saraswat said the drones programme was already in the way. “We are working on a hypersonic missile programme, the next version of BrahMos, underwater missiles which can be launched from submarines; we are also looking for a hypersonic glider, the most advanced electronic warfare system with the help of AI. We are looking for Kamikaze kind of drones… The kind of projects India is taking today will ensure that even in the next 15 years, India can be contemporary or equal to the best of the technology,” he said.

“India’s ballistic missile defence system has been developed. We have the capacity to intercept an incoming missile in the air using our interceptor. We have developed a defence system to kill the satellite using the interceptor. In 2019, we demonstrated interception of a satellite from a land-based interceptor. So, we can counter the space threat. Our space defence is also emerging. We are on the right track, and we need to show confidence in our scientists,” said Saraswat.

Vikshit Bharat

According to Saraswat, Vikshit Bharat is not a kind of single-point agenda but a goal.

“In that goal, we have to progress in every aspect of India’s growth. And India’s growth will be in all sectors, whether it is health, education, tourism, or manufacturing industries,” he said.

Referring to the recently concluded Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, Saraswat said that states' participation for Viksit Bharat 2047 has been highlighted. “Every state has worked out its own goal. The States set out short-term as well as long-term goals. This requires an integrated approach to the development of all sectors,” said Saraswat.

According to Saraswat, there are certain sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and others which can play a major role in Viksit Bharat. “They need to be given a larger focus. There should be multi-sector use of science and technology for improving the growth of our country,” he said.