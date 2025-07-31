ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Brazil Hold Key Meet To Boost Defence Ties, Military Cooperation

India and Brazil held the 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting to enhance military cooperation and defence industry ties.

File Photo: India Brazil Flags (IANS)
By PTI

Published : July 31, 2025 at 1:33 PM IST

New Delhi: Top officials of India and Brazil held a key defence meeting in Brazil, aiming to enhance military cooperation and defence industry ties, besides bolstering regional security in Indo-Pacific and Latin America. The 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting was held in Brasília on July 30, the Indian Defence Ministry said on Thursday.

"India and Brazil held the 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting in Brasília on 30 July 2025. Led by Shri Vishwesh Negi , Joint Secretary (IC) & Maj Gen Willain Koji Kamei, Deputy Chief of Policy and Strategy, talks focused on boosting military cooperation, training, defence industry ties & regional security in Indo-Pacific & Latin America," the ministry said in a post on X.

The post also contained photographs from the meeting. "Joint Secretary (IC) Shri Vishwesh Negi called on Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces Fleet Admiral Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire on the sidelines of the 8th Joint Defence Committee meeting in Brasília. Dr Dinesh Bhatia, Ambassador of India to Brazil, was also present," the ministry said in another post on X.

