India Braces for Torrid Summer, IMD Predicts Heatwaves, Storms and Heavy Rains

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded weather alerts which indicate swing in climatic conditions across the country. According to predictions, cyclonic circulations may lead to very high temperatures in many states and heavy rainfall in other regions. Central, southern, and northeastern states may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and high wind gusts, and northern and western states may experience high temperatures.

Rainfall, thunderstorms alerts

The IMD has indicated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and high winds in numerous parts of the country through April 4. Additional states impacted by high winds between March 31 and April 4 are Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra, with wind gusts potentially reaching 30-60 km/h.

Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka, to name a few, are likely to experience atmospheric instability, resulting in lightning and rain on April 1 and 2. On April 1 and 2, thunderstorms may develop in West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Rayalaseema. The districts of south Karnataka such as Mysore, Hassan, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, and Chamarajanagar are likely to observe moderate levels of rainfall on April 2, with wind gusts also likely up to 40-50 km/h. Hailstorms may also occur in Kodagu, Hassan, and Chikkamagaluru on April 3.

In northeastern states, including South Assam, Northeast Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, light to moderate rainfall is forecasted for April 2 due to western jet streams. Winds in these areas may reach speeds of 40-50 km/h, leading to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate rain is expected on April 2 in northeastern states, which include South Assam, Northeast Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura, owing to western jet streams. Wind speeds in these states might reach around 40-50 km/h, and localized thunderstorms can take place. Furthermore, on April 1, Rajasthan will have cloudy weather and the possibility of light rainfall with some relief from the heat.

Heatwave warning, rising temperatures



In Delhi, the heat wave will have intensified over the coming days as temperatures rise. As per IMD predictions, from April 3-5, the maximum temperature may cross the 40°C mark. The maximum temperature in the national capital has already reported a maximum temperature of 34.5°C, and it is expected to rise further. Various states, such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Karnataka, have received an orange alert for high temperatures/heat waves, according to the IMD's predictions.

The Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat may experience heatwave conditions on April 2, whereas, western Rajasthan may experience extreme heat between April 5 and 7. Tripura and Assam are also likely to experience hot and humid weather until April 2 and April 3 respectively. In Central India, and Maharashtra, temperatures will tend to decrease at a gradual pace - around 2-4°C until April 4, before another increase occurs - also around 2-4°C from April 5 to 8.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported warnings of prolonged weather extremes this summer, lasting 10-11 days in some parts of Odisha, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. In general, the IMD reports that temperatures will be above normal in most areas of India, apart from parts of western peninsular India, and certain areas of east-central and eastern India.

Mumbai weather and air quality updates

Mumbai will experience partly cloudy skies and possible thunderstorms on April 2. The meteorological report provides a forecast for a temperature range of 26°C to 33°C, with increasing humidity levels. Light rain has already been reported in Chembur, Matunga and Wadala areas. The city has been issued a yellow warning alert for thunderstorms, while orange alerts have been issued for districts in western Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha.

For April 3, Mumbai is expected to experience partly cloudy weather sometime around the afternoon or evening, and temperatures could fluctuate between 24°C to 32°C. The air quality index (AQI) in the city has been provided, indicating that AQI is 100, which falls under 'satisfactory' for air quality. Residents with respiratory illness are advised to take precautions.

Due to the extreme weather conditions across the country, the IMD encourages those from the affected states to stay alert at all times, drink plenty of water, and prepare to follow advisements to reduce risks of heat waves and thunderstorms.