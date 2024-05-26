INDIA Bloc Will Rewrite Constitution to Give Reservation on Basis of Religion: PM Modi

Mau (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday claimed INDIA bloc parties will rewrite the Constitution to provide reservation on the basis of religion, and alleged they want to turn the country's majority community into second-class citizens. Addressing a public meeting in Purvanchal region's Ghosi here, he also alleged the opposition grouping will end the reservation given to SC, ST, OBC and give all of it to Muslims. He accused IDNAI parties of making different castes fight among themselves.

Attacking INDIA bloc partners Samajwadi Party and Congress, Modi said they have neglected Purvanchal over the years and turned it into a "region of mafia, poverty and helplessness". The SP and INDIA bloc are making castes fight among themselves so that they become weak, he alleged, adding this is being done "to divert people's attention from the real issues".

"Today, I have come to alert the people of Purvanchal and Ghosi about the big conspiracy of the INDI alliance," Modi said, and counted the grouping's three "big conspiracies". "First, the people of INDI alliance will change the Constitution and write in it afresh that reservation should be given on the basis of religion in India. Second, these INDI people will end the reservation given to SC, ST, OBC. Third, they will give the entire reservation to Muslims on the basis of religion."

He said, "A third method has been created to circumvent the OBC reservation. They are declaring Muslim castes as OBC overnight. Recently, the Calcutta High Court has rejected OBC reservation for 77 Muslim castes." he PM went on add, "Today, the SP, Congress and INDI people want to make the majority community in India second-class citizens."

He alleged those associated with the Samajwadi Party kept Purvanchal backward under a conspiracy and the people of the region will continue to punish them for this. "The families of SP and Congress had their dynastic mindset turn Purvanchal into a region of mafia, poverty and helplessness," he said.

"The people associated with the INDI Alliance who set fire to your houses, encroached on land, who emboldened rioters, who shed tears for the mafia, such people should not be allowed to set foot in Purvanchal," said the PM. The rally was held in support of BJP and NDA candidates from Ghosi, Salempur and Ballia Lok Sabha seats.

Referring to the SP and Congress' previous manifestos, Modi said, "In 2012 (assembly polls), the SP had clearly written in its manifesto that the reservation that Babasaheb gave to Dalits, similar reservation will be given to Muslims." Modi further claimed the Congress declared educational establishments as minority institutions and gave reservation to Muslims there.

"Before 2014, the Congress changed the law overnight to declare schools, colleges and universities as minority institutions. They declared thousands of educational institutions as minority institutions. Earlier, the reservation SC, ST and OBC students were getting there was completely ended and Muslims got reservation."

"What can be a bigger betrayal than this of the sons and daughters of Dalits, backward tribals?" The entire world is watching the ongoing general elections in India, he said, adding the more powerful government India elects, the more powerful prime minister it gets, and its echo will be heard in every country of the world.

NDA partner Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party has fielded Arvind Rajbhar from the Ghosi Lok Sabha seat. The BJP has fielded Neeraj Shekhar and Ravindra Kushwaha from Ballia and Salempur Lok Sabha seats, respectively. Polling in Ghosi, Ballia and Salempur will be held on June 1 in the last phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, addressing another rally in Deoria in the state, the Prime Minister claimed that "jihadis" across the border are supporting the Samajwadi Party and the Congress who are appealing for "vote jihad" here. Addressing the rally in support of BJP candidates in Bansgaon and Deoria Lok Sabha seats, the prime minister alleged that the INDIA bloc does not want to take the country forward, but back by several decades.

"Their agenda is not the development of India," Modi said. "In Pakistan, 'duas' (prayers) are being made for the INDI alliance of Samajwadi Party and Congress. Jihadis across the border are supporting them. The SP and Congress are making an appeal for 'vote jihad' here," said the prime minister in an apparent reference to a remark by an INDIA bloc candidate.

Hitting out at the opposition, Modi claimed the "INDI jamaat" has been abusing him for his opposition to reservation on the basis of religion. He also alleged that the Congress "created roadblocks for countries that wanted to purchase BrahMos missiles". The Bansgaon parliamentary constituency comprises assembly segments that fall under Deoria as well as Gorakhpur districts while Deoria Lok Sabha constituency includes parts of Kushinagar and Deoria districts.