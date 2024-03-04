INDIA Bloc Will Open 'Closed Doors' of Jobs for Youth: Rahul

author img

By PTI

Published : 48 minutes ago

Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not providing employment to the youth. Gandhi highlighted that 9,64,000 posts are vacant in 78 departments, particularly in the railways, home ministry, and defense ministry.

Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not providing employment to the youth. Gandhi highlighted that 9,64,000 posts are vacant in 78 departments, particularly in the railways, home ministry, and defense ministry.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday hit out at the Narendra Modi government for "not filling up" vacant posts and asserted that it is the INDIA bloc's resolve to open the "closed doors" of jobs for the youth.

Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Modi's intention is not to provide employment.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Youth of the country, note one thing! Narendra Modi's intention is not to provide employment. Far from creating new posts, he is also sitting on the vacant posts of the central government."

"If we consider the data presented by the central government in Parliament, then 9,64,000 posts are vacant in 78 departments. If we look at important departments only, 2.93 lakh posts are vacant in the railways, 1.43 lakh in the home ministry and 2.64 lakh in the defence ministry," the former Congress president said.

Does the central government have the answer as to why more than 30 per cent posts are vacant in 15 major departments, he asked. "Why are a large number of very important posts vacant in the office of the prime minister, who is carrying a 'bag of false guarantees'?" Gandhi asked.

The BJP government, which considers giving permanent jobs as a burden, is continuously promoting a contract system, where there is neither security nor respect, he alleged.

"The vacant posts are the right of the youth of the country and we have prepared a concrete plan to fill them. INDIA's (bloc) resolve is that we will open closed doors of jobs for the youth," Gandhi asserted. The destiny of the youth will see a sunrise after breaking the darkness of unemployment, he said.

Read More

  1. INDIA Bloc Launches LS Poll Campaign Amid Challenge to Keep Flock Together
  2. Included 'nyay' word to my yatra as injustice leading to hatred in country: Rahul Gandhi

TAGGED:

Rahul Gandhi Slams PM ModiCongressBJPUnemployment

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmiri Scribe Asif Sultan Rearrested Hours after Release: Another Twist in His Legal Battle

What the Household Consumption Expenditure Survey Data Tells Us

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.