ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Will Come Out With Common Manifesto For Bihar Assembly Polls: Rahul Gandhi

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that all the constituent parties in the INDIA bloc are working unitedly.

INDIA Bloc Will Come Out With Common Manifesto For Bihar Assembly Polls: Rahul Gandhi
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi with others during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 24, 2025 at 1:07 PM IST

2 Min Read

Araria: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc will come out with a common manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Araria with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by his side, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that all the constituent parties in the INDIA bloc are working unitedly. "The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly, both ideologically and politically, and the results would be fruitful," Gandhi said.

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Gandhi alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the eastern state was "an institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP".

"We will not allow the EC to steal votes in Bihar. The poll panel is working for the benefit of the BJP. The SIR is an institutionalised attempt by the EC to steal votes in the upcoming assembly polls in the state to help the saffron party," he added.

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally here as part of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Gandhi also slammed the BJP-led central government for “shutting all opportunities of employment” for the poor and youths of the country. “The Narendra Modi government... after privatising public sector units... now wants to steal votes of the poor through the SIR with the help of the Election Commission,” he alleged.

“The INDIA bloc will not allow this to happen in Bihar. The Constitution guarantees equal rights to every citizen of the country... the SIR is anti-constitutional. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the BJP and its allies in the assembly polls,” the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

The 1,300-km ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1

Read more:

  1. Rahul, Tejashwi Ride Motorcycles During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' In Bihar's Araria
  2. Votes ‘Stolen’ In Maharashtra, Haryana And Karnataka; Now Attempts On In Bihar: Rahul

Araria: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said that the INDIA bloc will come out with a common manifesto for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Addressing the media at a press conference in Araria with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by his side, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha said that all the constituent parties in the INDIA bloc are working unitedly. "The INDIA bloc will soon come out with a common manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls. All constituents of the opposition alliance are working unitedly, both ideologically and politically, and the results would be fruitful," Gandhi said.

Launching a scathing attack on the NDA government at the Centre, Gandhi alleged that the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the eastern state was "an institutionalised attempt by the Election Commission to steal votes to help the BJP".

"We will not allow the EC to steal votes in Bihar. The poll panel is working for the benefit of the BJP. The SIR is an institutionalised attempt by the EC to steal votes in the upcoming assembly polls in the state to help the saffron party," he added.

Earlier in the day, addressing a rally here as part of the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, Gandhi also slammed the BJP-led central government for “shutting all opportunities of employment” for the poor and youths of the country. “The Narendra Modi government... after privatising public sector units... now wants to steal votes of the poor through the SIR with the help of the Election Commission,” he alleged.

“The INDIA bloc will not allow this to happen in Bihar. The Constitution guarantees equal rights to every citizen of the country... the SIR is anti-constitutional. People of Bihar will give a befitting reply to the BJP and its allies in the assembly polls,” the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha said.

The 1,300-km ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1

Read more:

  1. Rahul, Tejashwi Ride Motorcycles During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' In Bihar's Araria
  2. Votes ‘Stolen’ In Maharashtra, Haryana And Karnataka; Now Attempts On In Bihar: Rahul

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAHUL GANDHIINDIA BLOCBIHAR POLLSBIHAR ELECTION 2025VOTER ADHIKAR YATRA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

From Raigarh to Everest: A Young Man's Environmental Crusade on Two Wheels

Sowing Seeds Of Self-Reliance Samastipur's Organic Farming Icon Anju Kumari Makes Way To Rashtrapati Bhavan

'Horse Of Hunger' Rides To Srinagar Raj Bhawan With A Plea For Survival

Gulab Jamun Fed To Donkey For Rain In Rajasthan Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.