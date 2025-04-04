INDIA Bloc Will Be Together Over National Issues, Says Congress

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc, which strongly opposed the Wakf Amendment Bill in the Parliament will continue to be together on key national issues but its partners will have to figure out their strategy in states, senior Congress leaders said.

The INDIA bloc which was formed before the 2024 national elections was able to present a strong counter to the BJP which was limited to 240 out of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha but later saw the partners Congress and AAP contesting against each other in the Delhi and Haryana Assembly elections.

The bloc was able to win the Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir where Congress and National Conference contested jointly against the saffron party and in Jharkhand where the Congress -Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, RJD and the Left parties contested against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) but failed in Maharashtra where the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP-SP joined hands against the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance.

Later, NC leader and Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah questioned the relevance of the bloc while ally Shiv Sena (UBT) urged the Congress to keep the flock together after AAP lost in Delhi.

The INDIA bloc unity came under doubt recently when the Congress explored going alone in the coming Bihar assembly elections but was saved in time as the grand old party decided to contest jointly with allies RJD and Left parties to counter the ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance.

The bloc unity resurfaced as the partners came together in Parliament to oppose the Wakf Amendment bill saying it was aimed at polarising the electorate.

"The INDIA bloc was a national formation and will always be together whenever an issue of national importance crops up. The bloc strongly opposed the Waqf Bill in Parliament and gave a message to the voters that it will always stand against any assault on the Constitution. However, the bloc partners will have to figure out their strategy for the states," Congress veteran and former Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister TS Singh Deo told ETV Bharat.

According to Congress insiders, the bill is yet to be signed by President Draupadi Murmu before it becomes a law and will be challenged by the party in the Supreme Court but the voting patterns in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha showed a sizeable number of MPs were against the legislation. The bill also exposed the BJP allies Telugu Desam Party and Janata Dal (United) and also rivals in Odisha - the Biju Janata Dal in the process, the Congress insiders said.

"The TDP and the JD (U) both take pro-Muslim stand in their states but supported the saffron party over the Waqf bill in the Parliament. This exposed their double standards. I think the JD (U) will have to deal with the consequences of its stand in the coming state elections in Bihar," said Singh Deo.

"The dissent within the JD(U) has started showing over the issue with the resignation of a senior Muslim leader. What can the people expect from them? We need to fight the saffron party but we also need to understand the game of their allies. The INDIA bloc will defeat the NDA in Bihar,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary Chandan Yadav told ETV Bharat.

"The BJD was against the bill but they changed their stance in the Upper House (Rajya Sabha). Only they can explain their position," Congress MP Pramod Tewari said.