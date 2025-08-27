India Bloc Vice-Presidential Candidate Sudershan Reddy Meets CPI, CPI(M) Leaders

New Delhi: India bloc Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Wednesday called on leaders of the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) in New Delhi. The move is being termed as Reddy’s attempt for a broader outreach effort ahead of the election.
Congress MP Mallu Ravi, convenor of Telangana Congress, accompanied Reddy at the meeting.
“The delegation met CPI General Secretary D Raja at the party’s national office, Ajay Bhawan, and later with CPM General Secretary MA Baby at the party’s national office, Surjith Singh Bhawan. During these meetings, they sought support for Justice Reddy’s candidature in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election,” an INDIA bloc statement issued after the meeting stated.
On August 22, Reddy travelled to Lucknow, where he interacted with leaders of the Samajwadi Party, including party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders. Prior to this, on August 21, Reddy visited Chennai to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru MK Stalin and DMK MPs.
These interactions highlight INDIA bloc’s collective effort to build consensus and strengthen nationwide support ahead of the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9.
Reddy’s campaign is focused on garnering support from various opposition parties, emphasising his clean image and vast experience in the judiciary.
Former Supreme Court judge, Reddy is the first Lokayukta of Goa and is also on the Board of Trustees of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad.
The Vice Presidential post fell vacant after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, citing health reasons.
Meanwhile, after the last date of withdrawal of candidature on August 25 for the Vice-Presidential election, the Rajya Sabha secretariat on Wednesday said that Buchireddy Sudershan Reddy and CP Radhakrishnan are the two contesting candidates for the September 9 polls.
“The polling for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025 will take place on Tuesday, the 9th of September, 2025 in Room No. F-101, Vasudha, Parliament House, New Delhi. The polling will commence at 10.00 a.m. and close at 5.00 p.m. on that day,” the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.
The electoral college for election to the office of the Vice-President of India consists of the members of both Houses of Parliament.
The nominated Members of Rajya Sabha are also eligible to be included in the Electoral College and, therefore, are entitled to participate in the election, the Rajya Sabha secretariat said.
The polling arrangements in Parliament House are being made by PC Mody, the returning officer for the Vice-Presidential Election, 2025, and secretary-general, Rajya Sabha, it said.
