India Bloc Vice-Presidential Candidate Sudershan Reddy Meets CPI, CPI(M) Leaders

New Delhi: India bloc Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Wednesday called on leaders of the Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist) in New Delhi. The move is being termed as Reddy’s attempt for a broader outreach effort ahead of the election.

Congress MP Mallu Ravi, convenor of Telangana Congress, accompanied Reddy at the meeting.

“The delegation met CPI General Secretary D Raja at the party’s national office, Ajay Bhawan, and later with CPM General Secretary MA Baby at the party’s national office, Surjith Singh Bhawan. During these meetings, they sought support for Justice Reddy’s candidature in the upcoming Vice-Presidential election,” an INDIA bloc statement issued after the meeting stated.

On August 22, Reddy travelled to Lucknow, where he interacted with leaders of the Samajwadi Party, including party supremo Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders. Prior to this, on August 21, Reddy visited Chennai to meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thiru MK Stalin and DMK MPs.

These interactions highlight INDIA bloc’s collective effort to build consensus and strengthen nationwide support ahead of the Vice-Presidential election scheduled for September 9.

Reddy’s campaign is focused on garnering support from various opposition parties, emphasising his clean image and vast experience in the judiciary.

Former Supreme Court judge, Reddy is the first Lokayukta of Goa and is also on the Board of Trustees of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad.