INDIA Bloc Upbeat Over Initial Response To Rahul Gandhi-Tejashwi Yadav’s Bihar Yatra

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc leaders are upbeat over the initial response to Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav’s yatra in poll-bound Bihar and said the opposition’s message of ‘vote theft’ has gone down among the poor in the eastern state.

The bloc leaders said the public response to the yatra in Sasaram and in Aurangabad was very encouraging for the opposition alliance and would push the managers to pursue it with greater aggression over the remaining duration of the march.

“The initial response has been very encouraging both in Sasaram and in Aurangabad. It is a good start. I think the vote theft message of both Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav has gone down well among the poor voters who are at the receiving end of the electoral roll revision. It seems the sole aim of the Election Commission’s exercise was to delete over 65 lakh names in the voter list,” Congress Working Committee member and Katihar (Bihar) Lok Sabha MP Tariq Anwar told ETV Bharat.

According to the Congress veteran, the SIR would be one of the key election issues in Bihar, and the INDIA block’s yatra would help the opposition gain voter support across the state.

The yatra, which will conclude in the capital Patna on September 1, will pass through around 100 of 243 assembly segments and was expected to bring gains for the INDIA bloc, he said, adding that the opposition looked more organised and aggressive in 2025 as compared to the previous 2020 assembly elections.

“As compared to the previous election, the Congress-RJD alliance seems to be better this time. There is greater coordination among the leaders and workers of the two parties. The yatra will certainly bring poll benefits for the alliance. The Congress, too, will get a boost,” said Anwar.

The CWC member acknowledged that Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote theft’ charge had become a national issue, and the message of the yatra would certainly go beyond the poll-bound state.

“Whether the EC or the BJP like it or not, and however they target Rahul Gandhi, the vote theft issue has become a national issue. The INDIA bloc allies have all come around the issue to back the leader of the opposition. This issue has contributed to opposition unity in a big way. But the EC and the BJP are busy targeting Rahul Gandhi. The EC is threatening our leader and asking him to give an affidavit or apologise. He will never apologise over the issue he has picked up,” said Anwar.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP AD Singh expressed similar views and said the yatra was receiving tremendous response from the locals who are deeply concerned over their right to vote being taken away.

“I was in Bihar over the past few days. The yatra is getting tremendous response from the locals. The people are coming out in large numbers on their own as they are concerned about the right to vote of fellow residents being taken away through the controversial voter list revision. The yatra will become stronger over the coming days and will have an impact on the election outcome in favour of the opposition,” Singh told ETV Bharat.

According to the INDIA bloc leaders, as the yatra was progressing, more and more ground reports of large-scale irregularities in the summary intensive revision of the Bihar voter list were coming out.

“I made several calls to people in my native village. The locals told me that no BLOs had come to them. This shows that the enumeration forms during the SIR were submitted casually. We are getting reports that around 35,000 names are missing in the draft voter list in every assembly segment. Though the Election Commission said over 65 lakh names had been removed, I think the final list of those who will be left out will be much bigger,” said Singh.

During the yatra, which reached Gaya in the evening, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav mostly occupied the front seats of a jeep while Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar, vip leader Mukesh Sahani and CPI-ML leader Dipankar accompanied them in turns. The route was lined up with the supporters of the alliance parties who waved the respective party flags.

“The flood of people in the yatra indicates a mood for change in Bihar. The yatra has become a strong voice against vote theft that has risen from the land of Bihar for the protection of democracy in the country. The INDIA bloc is committed to safeguarding the people’s right,” AICC in charge of Bihar Krishna Allavaru told ETV Bharat.

