INDIA Bloc Together in Bihar, Seat-Sharing To Be Over In A Month: Congress

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc is united in poll-bound Bihar and will complete its seat-sharing talks in about a month’s time, the Congress stated days after hectic consultations both with the allies and within the grand old party.

"The mood in the INDIA bloc is good. There is no major glitch. We have started our seat-sharing talks, which will most likely be completed in about a month's time. The consultations are being held in the spirit of alliance," All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary in charge of Bihar Sushil Pasi told ETV Bharat.

Over the past months, as the Congress started reaching out to the voters aggressively, it looked like the grand old party would demand more seats than the 70 out of 243 it had contested in the 2020 elections, but party insiders said the focus in 2025 was on winning seats.

The Congress could win only 19 seats in 2020 and is keen to improve its tally this time. For that, detailed surveys are being done, and feedback from the district unit heads, who will play a crucial role in ticket distribution as per Rahul Gandhi's directive, is being obtained by the Congress managers.

"The party does its own surveys, but we are not involved in it. As far as the local team heads are concerned, we are certainly taking feedback from them on various seats and candidates. The main focus is on our strong seats and winnability factor and not on the number of seats," said Pasi.

Party insiders said caste factors and the presence of strong candidates will be factors for all the alliance tickets as the nominations must reflect the will of the people who are looking for a change in the assembly elections likely to be held in October.

"Respecting the mood of the voters is crucial this time as we have to present ourselves as a strong option," said Pasi. To meet that objective, the Congress managers recently held a strategy session with the 19 MLAs and the three MPs where the broad outline of the poll campaign was discussed.

"All the leaders have given their suggestions on the nature of the campaign. All of them want the party to go to the people with their issues like jobs, education, women welfare, good governance etc, aggressively and promise a change of government," CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan told ETV Bharat.

"Besides listing our vision of development before the people, we also discussed how to ensure better coordination between the lawmakers and the party organisation over the coming days. We have to expose the fact that a few bureaucrats are actually running the government," he said.

Another important aspect of the Congress campaign in Bihar would be the lack of clarity over the Centre's notification that the next census will begin in 2027. Here too, the role of Rahul Gandhi in pushing the government would be flagged.

"Our leader forced the Centre to announce the caste census, but the notification of the same does not give clarity. We have to take this issue to the people and commit that we will do a fresh survey if elected," Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar told ETV Bharat.

In the 2020 polls, out of the total 243 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) was the single largest with 75 seats and 23.5 percent votes, the Congress 19 seats with 9.6 percent votes, the BJP 74 seats with 19.8 percent votes, Janata Dal-United 43 seats with 15.7 percent votes, the CPI-ML 12 seats with 3.2 percent votes and the others had 19 seats with 19 percent votes.