INDIA Bloc To Pay More To Women, Farmers Than BJP Gave To Its 'Billionaire Friends': Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said the INDIA bloc will give more money to women, youth, poor and farmers than the BJP has given to its 'billionaire friends'.

File photo of Rahul Gandho (IANS)
By PTI

Published : 34 minutes ago

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the INDIA bloc will give more money to women, youth, farmers and poor than the BJP has given to its "billionaire friends", adding that the alliance in Jharkhand has decided to hike the honorarium given to women to meet their needs to Rs 2,500.

Rahul Gandhi's reiteration came a day ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections in Jharkhand to be held on November 13. "Yesterday, the fourth instalment of Maiyaa Samman Yojana was credited to the accounts of mothers and sisters in Jharkhand. This scheme is especially helping women fight inflation and live with self-respect. That is why we have decided to further increase the amount given under this scheme," Rahul Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

From December 2024, women in Jharkhand will be given an honorarium of Rs 2,500 under the scheme which is benefiting 53 lakh women in the state, the Congress leader said. "I have said it before and I am repeating it -- INDIA (bloc) will give more money to women, youth, farmers and poor to meet their needs than what the BJP has given to its billionaire friends," the former Congress chief said.

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha combine is seeking to retain power in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, while the BJP is seeking to oust the ruling coalition in the polls to be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results will be announced on November 23.

