INDIA Bloc's Show of Unity at Rahul Gandhi’s Nasik Rally Ahead of Mumbai Event

New Delhi: Ahead of INDIA bloc’s Mumbai rally on March 17 to mark the culmination of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Nyay Yatra, Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders Sharad Pawar and Sanjay Raut joined the former Congress chief at Nasik to stage a show of unity. The Nasik rally took place on a day various farmer groups staged a protest in Delhi’s iconic Ramlila Grounds.

Rahul, who has been raising concerns of the farmers for long, used the occasion to issue his five guarantees for the food growers, including legal MSP, setting up a commission to look into farm loan waivers, redesigning the PM Fasal Bima Yojana, framing an export-import policy for various crops and removing GST on farm equipment. The announcements were part of a series of promises the former Congress chief has been making for various segments of the society including youth and women.

Sena veteran Raut, who has worked closely with Rahul for several years now, said the former Congress chief was travelling across the country to listen to people’s woes unlike PM’s radio monologues ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “We are with you Rahulji,” Raut proclaimed.

NCP Sharadchandra Pawar’s state chief Jayant Patil too supported Rahul while party veteran Sharad Pawar slammed the centre for ignoring the farmers. “The farmers are protesting, committing suicide and agitating but the government does not care,” said Pawar. The two allies joining Rahul’s event sent out a strong message to all those who have been raising doubts over seat-sharing of the alliance partners of late.

“The alliance talks are going on and will soon be finalized. The Nasik rally was very successful. The INDIA alliance unity was at display. It should be a message to all,” AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra Ashish Dua told ETV Bharat. According to former MP and union minister Pradeep Jain, Rahul Gandhi had been concerned about the plight of the farmers for decades.

“During the previous UPA government, he played a role in the passing of the land acquisition law which prevented take over of land belonging to famers cheap rates,” Jain told ETV Bharat. “The UPA government had also implemented a Rs 70000 crore farm loan waiver to provide relief to the farmers,” he said.

According to party insiders, Rahul had been interacting with the farmers over the past years and recently visited worked in the fields in Haryana’s Sonepat before he launched his nationwide yatra part 2.

“This perfectly fits in with our leader’s pro-poor, pro-soldier and pro-farmer politics. He had predicted years ago that the Centre would have to take back the three controversial farm laws and the same happened,” said Kisan Congress chief Sukhpal Khaira.

The Congress hopes to mobilize farmers across the country with these guarantees as increased input cost, climate changes and decreased remuneration has made agriculture a difficult proposition, said party insiders.

“The government has done nothing for the farmers over the past 10 years, but they waived loans worth lakhs of crores for some big corporates,” Rahul said at the Nasik rally. According to Khaira, the state unit Kisan departments will further spread the party’s message among the farmers.