INDIA Bloc Plans Joint Attack On BJP Over Pahalgam, Voter Deletion, Foreign Policy

New Delhi: Twenty-four members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc on Saturday agreed on various key issues to be raised during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning Monday.

A virtual meeting of the INDIA bloc was held today, which was attended by leaders and representatives of 24 INDIA bloc. They included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray and others.

Briefing reporters about the meeting, senior Congress leader and party Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Pramod Tiwari, said that there was complete consensus about the concern over national security as it was being compromised in the BJP regime. He disclosed that the INDIA bloc members unanimously expressed concern over the failure of the government in nabbing the culprits of the Pahalgam terror attack. He pointed out that even after about three months of the attack, there was no trace of the terrorists.

Tiwari said that the members also expressed concern over the repeated claims made by US President Donald Trump that he mediated the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He said Trump has so far made the claims 24 times, while Prime Minister Modi has kept quiet and not responded.

The Congress Rajya Sabha Deputy Leader said that the members noted the attempts to murder democracy in Bihar through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of votes, where voters are being deleted as per the preference and prejudice of the BJP. He said it was felt that there was an undeclared emergency during which voters’ names were being removed from the list.