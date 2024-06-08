INDIA Bloc Not Staking Claim to Form Govt Does Not Mean Tomorrow It Will Not: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee today termed the proposed BJP-led-NDA government at the Centre as undemocratic and unconstitutional. She also said that the INDIA bloc parties were keeping a close watch on the developments and would take appropriate steps at the right moment.

“Today INDIA bloc may not have staked claim to form a government at the Centre. But that does not mean that it will not do so tomorrow. This effort of forming a government by the NDA is basically an attempt to weaken the country’s democracy. If this government is formed, it will be unconstitutional and undemocratic,” Mamata said after chairing a meeting with the newly elected party MPs and other senior leaders at her residence here. The Trinamool Congress supremo said her party will not attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

“It is clear from the results that the mandate is against the BJP. The country needs change and we (INDIA bloc) are waiting and watching. After this mandate, Narendra Modi should not become the Prime Minister. Modi should have gone,” the Trinamool supremo said while talking to reporters.

Charting out the Trinamool Congress stand in the parliament, Mamata said her party will be demanding a roll back of the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

“One should understand that Trinamool Congress now has 42 members if we add up the number of party members in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. We are the third largest party in the Parliament and our members will be vocal against any arbitrary move by the government. We want that the CAA should be revoked or the earlier decision-making powers of the District Magistrates be restored. We are strongly against implementation of the NRC and we will raise our voice against it alongside our stand against Uniform Civil Code,” Mamata said adding, “all dues of the states should be released by the Centre, immediately. We know that there has been a major scam with the index numbers in the share market on the day the results were declared. We want a detailed inquiry into it,” Banerjee said.

Coming down heavily on the BJP, the Bengal Chief Minister said that in 2019, Trinamool was ahead in 161 Assembly segments and the BJP in 121. She said, "This time, we are ahead in 192 Assembly segments in Bengal and the BJP has managed to gain a lead from only 90 segments. This shows how people have rejected them. Similar situation is happening across the country. They (BJP) have tried everything, from unleashing agencies to breaking parties. But, they should introspect first because, they are breaking from within. We want this unstable government at the Centre to go. I can say in my personal capacity that had I been in this situation, I would never have staked claim to form a government as I have not emerged as a party, which has crossed the half way mark in the Parliament. That means, I do not have the moral right to be the Prime Minister.”

Mamata Banerjee was officially chosen as the chairperson of the Trinamool Congress parliamentary party by the MPs, during the meeting. She said, veteran party leader Sudip Banerjee will be TMC’s leader in Lok Sabha and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will be the deputy leader while Kalyan Banerjee will be the chief whip. The Trinamool Congress MPs in the Rajya Sabha will be led by Derek O’Brian and Sagarika Ghosh will be the deputy leader, while Nadimul Haque will be the chief whip.

Responding to question that she would be visiting the capital soon, Mamata said, “I cordially invite all INDIA bloc leaders to Kolkata, instead.”