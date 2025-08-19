ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Nominee In Vice President Poll To Put Pressure On TDP And YSRCP

Congress National President Malikarjun Kharge, party General Secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in conversation during an Opposition parties' press briefing, at 10, Rajaji Marg, in New Delhi on Tuesday. The opposition alliance has announced Justice Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for VP polls. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The September 9 contest to elect the new vice president of India has become interesting on two major counts.

First, both the rival candidates, Justice Sudarshan Reddy of the opposition INDIA bloc and CP Radhakrishnan of the NDA, belong to South India. Justice Reddy is from Andhra Pradesh, while Radhakrishnan is from Tamil Nadu.

Second, the opposition choice revealed on Tuesday, two days after the NDA announced its candidate, is likely to put pressure on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of the TDP and his main rival Jagan Mohan Reddy of the YSRCP.

While Naidu is a member of the ruling NDA, Jagan too has been backing pm Modi over the past years to be on the right side of the Centre. Hence, it was natural for them to back the NDA’s vice president nominee Radhakrishnan, who hails from Tamil Nadu.

However, it would be interesting to watch whether Naidu and Jagan will back former Supreme Court judge Justice Reddy, who hails from their home state, Andhra Pradesh or support his rival from the neighbouring state.

Further, Radhakrishnan, who is widely regarded in Tamil Nadu, has been associated with the RSS, BJP’s ideological mentor, and is therefore said to be a political person. In a clever move, the INDIA bloc pitted Justice Reddy, a jurist and a non-political person, against the NDA candidate and made the vice president contest interesting.

“The opposition is fighting an ideological battle with the NDA. The vice president elections came in the middle of the parliament session, where we are cornering the NDA over the issue of vote theft. Our intention was to put up a strong vice presidential candidate. Now it is up to CM Naidu and Jagan Reddy to decide whether they want to support Justice Reddy or not. We have fielded a reputed jurist, while they have nominated a known RSS worker. It is for the parties to decide who will be the next vice president of India,” AICC in charge of Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore told ETV Bharat.

Though numbers in the electoral college for the vice president election are in favour of the NDA, the INDIA bloc views the contest as an ideological one and was in no mood to give the ruling combine a walkover.

As per rules, the elected members and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and the elected members of the Lok Sabha will vote in the vice-presidential poll. Due to vacancies in both houses, a total of 782 lawmakers will take part in the election. In the lower house, the NDA has 293 members while the INDIA bloc has 232 members. In the upper house, the NDA has 133 members while the INDIA block has 107.