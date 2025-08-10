INDIA Bloc Miffed As EC Refuses To Share Data Of 65 Lakh Voters Removed After Bihar SIR

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc is miffed over the Election Commission’s refusal to give details of over 65 lakh voters, whose names have been removed in the Bihar draft voter list, saying the poll panel was acting per its whims.

The INDIA bloc said that in the absence of information about the voters, who have been left out after the controversial summary intensive revision (SIR) of the Bihar voter list, the work of the political parties in identifying them and getting their names included in the electoral rolls during the short window till month end would certainly be hampered.

As a result, a significant number of such voters, who mostly belong to the poor and the marginalised groups, would remain out of the final voter list, which will be out in September. The final list would become the basis of the elections for the 243 assembly seats in Bihar, likely in November.

The INDIA bloc has been suspicious of the real aim of the SIR, which was introduced by the EC in June and completed on July 25. The draft voter list was out on Aug 1. The draft list mentioned that out of the total 7.9 crore voters in Bihar, 7.2 crore had submitted the enumeration forms under the SIR. Out of that, the final reduction of names was 6564075 voters, including 2234501 dead, 3628210 absent and 701364 already enrolled.

The INDIA bloc immediately launched a state-wide drive to file objections from the voters who had been left out, but faced a roadblock as no details of such persons had been provided by the EC. The opposition bloc then pinned its hopes on the Supreme Court, which is hearing several petitions related to the SIR and had directed the EC to publish details of the over 65 lakh voters left out of the SIR.

However, the refusal of the EC to share such data in a written response to the top court, saying it had no obligation to do so, frustrated the opposition bloc, which feared that a significant reduction in the voters could dent its chances during the coming assembly elections. The INDIA bloc believes the EC conducted the SIR at the behest of the BJP, which is part of the ruling NDA and wants to win the coming elections at any cost.

“The EC is not listening to any reasonable request. It is acting on its own whims. I don’t understand why the EC has refused to share the data of 65 lakh voters left out of the SIR. It seems that the EC is trying to hide something. It certainly has the data of all the voters. Why not share it with the political parties, then? After all, it is not about a list of persons who have black money abroad. These are regular voters of the state who took part in the earlier elections,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar, Sushil Pasi, told ETV Bharat.

Congress ally RJD, the major party in the alliance in the state, was equally upset over the EC’s response.

“This is absurd. They have just given us a number of 65 lakh voters and no details thereof. How do we start, and where do we find these persons in such a short period of time? Further, what is the guarantee that their names will be included if we somehow manage to file objections in time? It seems the EC only wants to remove the names in the voter list somehow to benefit the BJP,” RJD MP AD Singh told ETV Bharat.

The INDIA bloc leaders Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav are set to start a yatra in the state against the SIR from Aug 17 to expose the saffron party and create public awareness over the controversial issue.

“The opposition parties are trying to counter the impact of the SIR, but the EC is only trying to obstruct their work. I think the poll panel has made a silly excuse. The people of not only Bihar but the entire country have become suspicious of the EC after Rahul Gandhi’s expose related to the Karnataka voter list. His yatra in the state will further dent the NDA. The people have realised that there is something fishy in the entire SIR. The BJP will face the consequences in the coming elections,” said Pasi.

“This is not fair play and a level playing field. I fear the actual number of persons on the voter list would be much higher than the draft list. We will do everything possible to oppose the SIR,” said AD Singh.

Also Read

‘When Will He Get A Notice?’ Tejashwi Yadav Questions ECI, BJP Over Deputy CM Sinha’s Two Voter IDs

Not Required To Publish Names Of Excluded Voters Or Give Reasons: ECI To Supreme Court On Bihar SIR