INDIA Bloc Leaders Write To Lok Sabha Speaker To Let LoPs Speak During Constitution Day Event

President Murmu, Vice-President Dhankhar and PM Modi will speak during Tuesday's function in Samvidhan Sadan to mark 75th anniversary of Constituent Assembly's adoption of Constitution.

File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (ANI)
File photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (ANI)
By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

New Delhi: Leaders of various opposition parties of the INDIA bloc have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, urging him to allow leaders of the opposition in both Houses to speak during the Constitution Day celebration function.

President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak during Tuesday's function in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to mark the 75th anniversary of the Constituent Assembly's adoption of the Constitution.

"We are writing in the context of the function being held tomorrow (Tuesday) in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India. We understand that the function will be addressed by the president, vice-president and the prime minister of India," the letter signed by leaders of various parties said.

"We believe that in the best traditions and interests of Parliamentary democracy, the Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in both Houses should also be allowed to speak on this historic occasion," it added.

The signatories to the letter include TR Baalu, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi, Supriya Sule, Raghav Chadha, P Sandosh Kumar, ET Mohammed Bashir, K Radhakrishnan, Ramji Lal Suman, and NK Premachandran.

Floor leaders of the opposition INDIA bloc met on Monday ahead of the start of Parliament's Winter Session and decided to raise the issue of alleged corruption in the Adani Group and demand a JPC on the matter.

The floor leaders met at the Parliament House office of Congress president and Rajya Sabha LoP Mallikarjun Kharge. Several opposition members, including Kharge, have given adjournment notices in both Houses on the issue.

