INDIA Bloc Leaders Unite At Rahul Gandhi's Dinner Meet; Vow To Fight SIR, 'Vote Chori' Model

Opposition leaders are set to take out a protest march from Parliament to the Election Commission headquarters in the national capital against the charges of "election rigging and fraud" as alleged by Gandhi.

"What I say to the people is my word. Take it as an oath," he added.

During the meeting, LoP Gandhi explained the entire "game" of how the BJP and the Election Commission are allegedly rigging the elections. "We are committed to protecting democracy and will save it from being destroyed at all costs," the Congress said in a post on X after the meeting.

This was their first in-person meeting since they last met in June 2024 soon after the Lok Sabha elections, at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Senior leaders from 25 opposition parties including Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Uddhav Thackeray, DMK leaders Tiruchi Siva and TR Baalu, MA Baby of CPI(M), D Raja of CPI, Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI(ML) and MNM chief Kamal Haasan attended the meeting.

The Opposition leaders joined for a dinner meeting at the residence of Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, where the latter gave a detailed presentation on the "vote chori model" being allegedly perpetrated by the Bharatiya Janata Party through the Election Commission.

New Delhi: Senior leaders of the INDIA bloc on Thursday vowed to fight what they called the BJP-Election Commission's "vote chori model" and the ongoing SIR (Special Intensive Revision) exercise in Bihar for revision of electoral rolls.

At a press conference earlier, Gandhi made a presentation with explosive claims of a "huge criminal fraud" in polls through "collusion" between the BJP and the Election Commission. Congress general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal termed the meeting as one of the "most successful". He said leaders of the INDIA bloc participated and Lok Sabha LoP Gandhi made the presentation that he showed at the press conference.

"Everyone was shocked after seeing the presentation. Everyone condemned the way democracy is being killed. Everyone was unanimous to act against this. We need a clear voter list, a digital voter list is the immediate necessity of the nation," he said. Venugopal said RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav discussed the Bihar Yatra and invited all leaders of the alliance to participate in it during its conclusion on September 1.

"We discussed about the EC march," he said, adding that several opposition leaders would be part of a protest march on Monday from Parliament to the Election Commission office, against the "poll fraud" charges. Asked whether the vice presidential election was also discussed, he said, "There wasn't much discussion on the vice presidential election... There are other occasions for it."

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi called the meeting "positive", and said the SIR and the revelations made by Gandhi remained the main issues. He added that it was not a "formal" meeting, and other issues were also discussed among leaders.

"The way opposition parties have been united in Parliament in national interest and have cornered the government, the same unity was visible in the meeting as well," Gogoi said. He said the presentation made by Gandhi was discussed in the meeting, and some of the evidences presented by him were also presented to the opposition leaders. Asked if the upcoming vice-presidential poll was also discussed, he said, "The main intention was that all leaders should come together... This is not a formal meeting, different issues are likely to be taken up."

Following the dinner meet, CPI general secretary D Raja said the meeting was "very meaningful". "Today's meeting was very meaningful. It discussed ongoing controversy over SIR, how EC has been functioning, and also about the manipulation as far as enrolment of voters and their identities are concerned," Raja said.

"During the presentation, Rahul Gandhi said what is happening in Bihar today can happen anywhere in the country," Raja added.

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah said they raised the issue of statehood for Jammu and Kashmir, and also opposed a ban imposed on certain books in the state. "I saw how votes are stolen... Our concern is statehood (for J&K), we raised that issue. The statehood that was promised has not been given," he said.

"We also raised the ban on books in J&K. We regret that this is unconstitutional, it should not be done," Abdullah added. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy were also present at the dinner.

Besides, Priyanka Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh (both from Congress), Mahua Maji (JMM), NK Premachandran (RSP), and Dimple Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav (both from SP) were also present at the dinner meeting. Leaders of Forward Bloc, VCK, Kerala Congress (M), MDMK, KMDK, PWK, RLP, IUML, and Kerala Congress (J) were also present. Opposition parties have been protesting against the SIR exercise underway in Bihar, stating that it would lead to disenfranchisement of many.