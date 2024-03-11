'INDIA Bloc Collapsing, Modi Ka Parivaar Growing:' BJP's Dig at Opposition Alliance

New Delhi: BJP pooh-poohed Congress's assertion of projection of unity in INDIA alliance after Trinamool Congress fielded candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls saying the bonhomie between two parties has fallen apart.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh lashed out at the Congress party as the Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced 42 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Slamming Congress and the INDIA bloc, he said that Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's families are constantly in ruins. "Their own alliance parties don't consider them their leaders. This is the reason that INDIA bloc will keep collapsing further," he added.

Appreciating the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for its unity and constant support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "NDA stands with PM Modi." "NDA leaders, which consider themselves PM Modi ka parivaar, are constantly getting bigger," he added further.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, announced the TMC candidates at a show of strength in the heart of Kolkata on Sunday. As expected, Abhishek Banerjee is on the TMC ticket from Diamond Harbour, while former Indian cricketer Yusuf Pathan has been fielded from Behrampore.

He will be pitted against Congress heavyweight Adhir Chowdhury. Mahua Moitra, who has been fieled from Krishnanagar, was expelled as a Lok Sabha MP on December 8 following the report by the Parliamentary Ethics Panel in connection with the alleged 'cash-for-query' case.

The announcement of candidates also put to rest all lingering hopes of a seat-sharing pact between TMC and Congress in the state. However, despite not allying with the Congress, the TMC continues to be an ally of the grand old party in the INDIA bloc.

The Trinamool Congress kicked off the campaign for the upcoming elections through its show of strength. In the previous Lok Sabha polls, the TMC won 22 seats, while the BJP sprung a major surprise, winning 18 seats. The Congress won the remaining two seats.