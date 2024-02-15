Another Jolt to INDIA Bloc: Farooq Abdullah Says NC Will Fight Lok Sabha Polls on Its Own in J&K

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 8 minutes ago

Farooq Abdullah addressing a presser in Srinagar

Speaking to the media in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said that NC will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections " on its own strength". The statement is seen as a major blow to the INDIA bloc of which NC is a constituent party, reports ETV Bharat's Mir Farhat.

JKNC president Farooq Abdullah speaking to media on Thursday

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In another setback to the INDIA opposition bloc ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday Feb 15 said that his party will contest upcoming parliament "on its own strength" in the union territory.

"As far as seat sharing in upcoming Parliament elections is concerned, I want to make it clear that the National Conference will contest elections on its own strength; there are no two opinions about it," Farooq told reporters at his party office in Srinagar. Farooq asked reporters not to ask further questions on seat sharing.

The stand by the NC, a leading party in Jammu and Kashmir with regard to the Lok Sabha elections is seen as a setback to the hopes of PDP and Congress who wanted an alliance on five seats of Jammu and Kashmir to give a strong contest to ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. NC and PDP are parties to the INDIA alliance formed by Congress with the purpose of contesting upcoming parliament elections together.

NC leaders Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti had attended all the meetings of the INDIA alliance. However, Farooq's assertion is a blow to the alliance in Jammu and Kashmir where BJP is hoping to win two seats in Jammu and Anantnag-Rajouri seat which has majority Muslim voters.

Before Farooq, AAP president Arvind Kejriwal, RJD president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar bid goodbye to the INDIA alliance. Miffed by Farooq's assertion on not entering an alliance with Congress and PDP, a PDP leader told ETV Bharat that National Conference "preference has always been power rather than the interests of Jammu and Kashmir people."

"An alliance of secular parties in Jammu and Kashmir was for the best interests of the people across regions. But NC has always preferred power over people's interests," the leader said, requesting anonymity. PDP wanted alliance with NC on Anantnag-Rajouri seat where its president Mehbooba Mufti is slated to contest elections.

While the party wanted NC to contest on Srinagar and Kupwara seats in alliance with PDP; Congress wanted NC and PDP's support on two seats of Jammu and would have left Srinagar, Kupwara for NC. On the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the electoral bond system, Farooq Abdullah welcomed the decision and said that the ruling party should now show its bonds to the public.

On farmers' protests, he said that the government should talk to the protesting farmers and resolve their grievances and address their apprehensions about the MSP and other laws.

  1. Read more: ED Summons Farooq Abdullah in Money Laundering Probe; NC Prez Says 'Cannot Comply'
  2. J&K: Mass Exodus from National Conference to BJP 'Jolts' Farooq Abdullah
  3. After 'let Kashmir go to hell' row, Farooq Abdullah asks 'who turned J&K from heaven on earth into hell?'
Last Updated :8 minutes ago

TAGGED:

Kashmir Farooq abdullah INDIAFarooq abdullah lok sabhafarooq abdullah nc

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Swaminathan Commission: All You Need to Know in 10 Points

WATCH | 'Sir, Forgive Us': Robbers Return Filmmaker M. Manikandan's National Awards with Apology

42 Lakh Weddings From Jan 15 to July 15 to Generate Business of Rs 5.5 Lakh Crore: CAIT Survey

El Nino-La Nina: How The Jugalbandhi of Oceans Impacts Our Climate Patterns

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.