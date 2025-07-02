INDIA Bloc Delegation Meets ECI, Discusses Issues Related To SIR In Bihar

New Delhi: A delegation of the INDIA Bloc met the senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) here on Wednesday and discussed issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

The delegation comprised leaders of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI (ML) Liberation. Elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in October-November later this year.

During their meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at ECI headquarters here, the delegation raised various concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of the political party was fully addressed by the Commission, an official of the poll panel told ETV Bharat.

The Commission stated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of Article 326, Representation of People's Act 1950 and instructions issued on June 24, the official said.

"The Commission thanked all political parties for appointing more than 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at the ground level for participating in the SIR exercise. It also thanked all political parties for actively participating in the SIR process so that no eligible voter is left out," the ECI official said.

The poll panel official further said, "Some of the participants were given an appointment and others were allowed to join in without any prior appointment, as the Commission decided to meet two representatives from every party so as to listen to all views."

The objective of SIR, which started last week in the poll-bound Bihar, is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls and also to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls.

Notably, the Congress criticised the ECI over the SIR stating that "it carries a huge risk of willful exclusion of voters using the power of the state machinery".

Earlier in the day, the ECI said, "SIR in Bihar is progressing smoothly as planned and strictly as per orders issued on 24 June. Any misinformation being spread should be ignored."

Nearly 1 lakh trained Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 1 lakh volunteers are being engaged by 243 Electoral Registration Officers, 38 District Election Officers, 9 Divisional Commissioners and the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, it said.