ETV Bharat / bharat

INDIA Bloc Delegation Meets ECI, Discusses Issues Related To SIR In Bihar

The delegation comprised leaders of the Congress and RJD. Elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in October-November later this year.

INDIA Bloc Delegation Meets ECI, Discusses Issues Related To SIR In Bihar
Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi with Bihar party President Rajesh Ram, CPI (ML) Liberation General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya, RJD leader Manoj Jha and other INDIA bloc leaders addresses the media after meeting the Election Commission, outside Nirvachan Sadan, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 2, 2025 (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 2, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: A delegation of the INDIA Bloc met the senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) here on Wednesday and discussed issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

The delegation comprised leaders of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI (ML) Liberation. Elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in October-November later this year.

During their meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at ECI headquarters here, the delegation raised various concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of the political party was fully addressed by the Commission, an official of the poll panel told ETV Bharat.

The Commission stated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of Article 326, Representation of People's Act 1950 and instructions issued on June 24, the official said.

"The Commission thanked all political parties for appointing more than 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at the ground level for participating in the SIR exercise. It also thanked all political parties for actively participating in the SIR process so that no eligible voter is left out," the ECI official said.

The poll panel official further said, "Some of the participants were given an appointment and others were allowed to join in without any prior appointment, as the Commission decided to meet two representatives from every party so as to listen to all views."

The objective of SIR, which started last week in the poll-bound Bihar, is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls and also to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls.

Notably, the Congress criticised the ECI over the SIR stating that "it carries a huge risk of willful exclusion of voters using the power of the state machinery".

Earlier in the day, the ECI said, "SIR in Bihar is progressing smoothly as planned and strictly as per orders issued on 24 June. Any misinformation being spread should be ignored."

Nearly 1 lakh trained Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 1 lakh volunteers are being engaged by 243 Electoral Registration Officers, 38 District Election Officers, 9 Divisional Commissioners and the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, it said.

New Delhi: A delegation of the INDIA Bloc met the senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI) here on Wednesday and discussed issues related to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in poll-bound Bihar.

The delegation comprised leaders of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and CPI (ML) Liberation. Elections in Bihar are scheduled to take place in October-November later this year.

During their meeting with the Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi at ECI headquarters here, the delegation raised various concerns related to SIR. Each concern which was raised by any member of the political party was fully addressed by the Commission, an official of the poll panel told ETV Bharat.

The Commission stated that SIR is being conducted in accordance with the provisions of Article 326, Representation of People's Act 1950 and instructions issued on June 24, the official said.

"The Commission thanked all political parties for appointing more than 1.5 lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) at the ground level for participating in the SIR exercise. It also thanked all political parties for actively participating in the SIR process so that no eligible voter is left out," the ECI official said.

The poll panel official further said, "Some of the participants were given an appointment and others were allowed to join in without any prior appointment, as the Commission decided to meet two representatives from every party so as to listen to all views."

The objective of SIR, which started last week in the poll-bound Bihar, is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll (ER) so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls and also to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls.

Notably, the Congress criticised the ECI over the SIR stating that "it carries a huge risk of willful exclusion of voters using the power of the state machinery".

Earlier in the day, the ECI said, "SIR in Bihar is progressing smoothly as planned and strictly as per orders issued on 24 June. Any misinformation being spread should be ignored."

Nearly 1 lakh trained Booth Level Officers (BLOs) and 1 lakh volunteers are being engaged by 243 Electoral Registration Officers, 38 District Election Officers, 9 Divisional Commissioners and the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar, it said.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR ELECTIONS 2025CONGRESSRASHTRIYA JANATA DALCEC GYANESH KUMARELECTION COMMISSION OF INDIA

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.