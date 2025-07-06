INDIA Bloc Calls For Bihar Bandh On July 9 Over Controversial Voter List Revision

New Delhi: In a first-of-its-kind protest against the Election Commission, the INDIA bloc has united to oppose the ongoing summary voter list revision by calling for a Bihar bandh on July 9. The opposition alliance claims that the revision could deprive around 20 per cent of the state's eight crore voters of their voting rights, primarily affecting the poor and backward communities.

The INDIA Bloc leaders recently urged the poll panel to halt the controversial exercise but decided to stage the bandh on July 9 when there was no response from the Election Commission. The bloc leaders believe the controversial summary voter list revision is happening at the behest of the BJP, and the opposition’s show of strength will perhaps force the poll panel to rethink its move.

“It is indeed a first when the entire opposition has come together to oppose the Election Commission’s controversial move before any elections. But we have been forced to resort to this step as the common people are suffering. The INDIA Bloc is together in this fight. We fully support the bandh and urge the social organisations working for the welfare of the poor and the marginalised groups to back the protest,” Congress MP from Bihar Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

The bloc members also shared similar views. “I have said before that this is a conspiracy to exclude the poor voters. Why conduct such an exercise after 22 years? Has the Election Commission trained the staff for the exercise and what if something goes wrong? people do not have the 11 documents listed for the purpose. Besides, they are also battling floods. So, how will they get the documents?” RJD MP Manoj Jha told ETV Bharat.

“Apart from political parties and important allies of civil society, millions of citizens have understood the real truth behind the intensive voter list revision. The truth proclaimed by any temporarily powerful leader is not the ultimate truth,” he said.

“We have already started a statewide movement demanding immediate rollback of the summary voter list revision. Our movement will continue for the entire month of July. The bandh will, of course, have its impact,” CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya told ETV Bharat.

“When the time had come for the people to change the government in Bihar and choose a new one, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) began to select voters through an absurd eligibility test. This is vote-bandi and Bihar won't allow it,” he said.

Another Congress MP from Bihar, Manoj Kumar, expressed the hope that the state bandh would have some impact on the poll panel.

“We have come to know today that the EC has given some new directives which allow the voters to submit their forms even if some documents and photos are not there. This looks like a step back. I am sure after the bandh they will withdraw the controversial move. If that does not happen, we will intensify our protests,” Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.

Bihar Congress legislative party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan noted that the INDIA Bloc was already united, but the controversial summary voter list revision had made the opposition more aggressive.

“We have decided to take the issue to the people as they stand to lose their right to vote which is crucial in a democracy. The BJP is obviously behind all this harassment. We have decided to launch a mass movement over the voter list revision. We will review our strategy after the July 9 bandh,” Khan told ETV Bharat.

