INDIA Bloc Banks On Telugu Pride Issue In September 9 Vice President Polls

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc is hopeful that the Telugu pride element would play a crucial role in the Sep 9 vice president election in which the NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan is pitted against the opposition nominee Justice B Sudarshan Reddy.

Radhakrishnan hails from Tamil Nadu, while Justice Reddy belongs to Andhra Pradesh. Telugu is the state language of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which was carved out of the former in 2014.

Soon after Justice Reddy was named the opposition candidate, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged all the political parties of both the Telugu-speaking states, like the BRS, TDP and YSRCP, to support the former Supreme Court judge in the name of linguistic pride.

The BRS, which ruled Telangana from 2014-2023, is the arch-rival of the ruling Congress in Telangana, while the YSRCP is the main opposition to the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh. TDP, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is a member of the NDA, while Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP, has also been supporting the ruling alliance at the Centre due to political reasons.

Later, both the TDP and YSRCP declared their support for the NDA nominee, citing national interest and not regional consideration. However, that did not dash the hopes of the Congress managers who believe the Telugu pride element was still at play in the vice president elections.

According to Congress insiders, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Reddy met grand old party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Aug 21, fueling speculation that something was churning within the regional party over the coming vice president elections.

Further, the INDIA bloc managers accompanied Justice Reddy, who went to seek the support of former Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who also flagged the Telugu pride issue, which could put both Naidu and Jagan in a fix after declaring support for Tamil-speaking Radhakrishnan.

The meeting came after Justice Reddy met with the opposition members in the old parliament building. Though AAP member Sanjay Singh had attended the conclave, support from Kejriwal indicated that the former SC judge was more of an opposition candidate than merely a nominee of the INDIA bloc.