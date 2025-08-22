INDIA Bloc Banks On Telugu Pride Issue In September 9 Vice President Polls

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc is hopeful that the Telugu pride element would play a crucial role in the Sep 9 vice president election in which the NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan is pitted against the opposition nominee Justice B Sudarshan Reddy.
Radhakrishnan hails from Tamil Nadu, while Justice Reddy belongs to Andhra Pradesh. Telugu is the state language of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, which was carved out of the former in 2014.
Soon after Justice Reddy was named the opposition candidate, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy urged all the political parties of both the Telugu-speaking states, like the BRS, TDP and YSRCP, to support the former Supreme Court judge in the name of linguistic pride.
The BRS, which ruled Telangana from 2014-2023, is the arch-rival of the ruling Congress in Telangana, while the YSRCP is the main opposition to the ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh. TDP, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, is a member of the NDA, while Jagan Mohan Reddy led YSRCP, has also been supporting the ruling alliance at the Centre due to political reasons.
Later, both the TDP and YSRCP declared their support for the NDA nominee, citing national interest and not regional consideration. However, that did not dash the hopes of the Congress managers who believe the Telugu pride element was still at play in the vice president elections.
According to Congress insiders, YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Raghunath Reddy met grand old party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Aug 21, fueling speculation that something was churning within the regional party over the coming vice president elections.
Further, the INDIA bloc managers accompanied Justice Reddy, who went to seek the support of former Delhi chief minister and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal, who also flagged the Telugu pride issue, which could put both Naidu and Jagan in a fix after declaring support for Tamil-speaking Radhakrishnan.
The meeting came after Justice Reddy met with the opposition members in the old parliament building. Though AAP member Sanjay Singh had attended the conclave, support from Kejriwal indicated that the former SC judge was more of an opposition candidate than merely a nominee of the INDIA bloc.
This, said Congress insiders, allowed Justice Reddy a wide acceptability among the regional parties.
According to party insiders, Justice Reddy is likely to meet Andhra chief minister Naidu to seek his support and may dial up ex-Chief Minister Jagan Reddy as well. The YSRCP has four Lok Sabha and seven Rajya Sabha members. BRS has no members in the lower house but has four Rajya Sabha members. The TDP has 16 members in the Lok Sabha and two in the Rajya Sabha.
“The Telugu pride issue is relevant. The regional parties in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh must support the opposition candidate Justice Reddy in the vice president election. There is a strong local sentiment here. Our candidate is an eminent jurist and a non-political person. He has been talking about social justice and parliamentary democracy for a long time. He is likely to meet CM Naidu and may call Jagan Reddy as well to seek support,” permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee D Rudra Raju told ETV Bharat.
Raju, a former Andhra Pradesh Congress chief, said the vice president contest was more about an ideological fight and less about the numbers, but added that the opposition candidate could spring a surprise.
“The vice president election is not about numbers; it is an ideological fight for us against the NDA. Yet, there can be a surprise also,” he said.
According to the AICC secretary in charge of Telangana, P Vishwanathan, the vice president election was more about secular vs radical than the regional issue.
“The vice president is more about a secular opposition candidate, Justice Reddy, vs NDA’s Radhakrishnan, who belongs to the RSS. It is less about regionalism,” Vishwanathan told ETV Bharat.
The AICC functionary slammed the BRS over the issue, saying the Telangana-based party was hand in glove with the BJP.
In the meantime, Kharge also reached out to BJD chief Navin Patnaik, who is recuperating from ill-health, not only to enquire about his well-being but also to seek the former Odisha chief minister’s support in the vice president election. The BJD has 7 members in the Rajya Sabha and none in the Lok Sabha. In state politics, the ruling BJP is the main rival of both the BJD and the Congress. In parliament, the BJD adopts a neutral position.
Also Read
'Parliament Where Dissent Is Respected': Opposition Pick Sudershan Reddy Files Nomination For Vice Presidential Election