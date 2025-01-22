ETV Bharat / bharat

India Bloc Will Take On NDA Unitedly During Budget Session, Says Congress

Kharge and Rahul Gandhi will hold a meeting with other INDIA bloc floor leaders on Feb 2 to discuss strategy for the budget session.

India bloc to form joint strategy for the budget session.
India bloc to form joint strategy for the budget session. (File photo)
author img

By Amit Agnihotri

Published : Jan 22, 2025, 5:20 PM IST

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc was intact and would unitedly take on the NDA government over key issues during the Budget session of parliament starting Jan 31, the Congress strategists said on Wednesday.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will hold a strategy meeting with floor leaders of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Jan 30 and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will hold a strategy meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders on Feb 2 to discuss the group’s strategy against the NDA government during the session.

“The INDIA bloc is intact. We will unitedly take on the NDA government over any anti-democracy bill or issue during the budget session of parliament. The opposition wants to seek answers to some key issues affecting the people, especially the stress on the economy, price rise, lack of jobs and the plight of students and farmers,” Congress Working Committee member and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussian told ETV Bharat.

The issue of unity within the INDIA bloc had surfaced recently as the Congress launched a strong campaign against the ruling aap in Delhi ahead of the Feb 5 assembly polls. The two had fought the Lok Sabha elections together.

Reacting to Congress's move, not only the aap but other bloc allies like TMC, NC and Shiv Sena UBT also started questioning the validity of the INDIA bloc.

When asked, the CWC member played down the issue saying the Congress was a national party and was helming the bloc while the regional parties had their agendas.

“The regional parties sometimes make statements based on their local agenda. The Congress is a national party and is anchoring the INDIA bloc which was formed for the 2024 national elections. As far as the state elections are concerned, the Congress takes a call on alliance based on ground-level feedback,” said Hussain.

He noted the aap had contested the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab separately and was the first to announce it wanted to go solo in the Delhi assembly polls.

“The AAP must first come clean on what it did during the past 11 years as far as development in Delhi is concerned. We are only flagging the concerns raised by the locals,” said Hussain.

Interestingly, the budget session of parliament is starting days ahead of the Delhi polls and days after a key Congress rally in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on Jan 27 where the grand old party will announce a year-long nationwide agitation to save the Constitution.

“Today there is a need to take the message of saving the Constitution across the country. We are committed to constitutional democracy and will uphold it at any cost,” said Hussain.

As the INDIA bloc had unitedly demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on BR Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, the CPP strategy meeting will review the issue.

Read More

  1. Incoming US NSA Indicates Continuation Of Several Elements Of Biden's China Policy
  2. Marco Rubio, Pro-India Senator Who Is Banned In China And Wants To Stop Aid To Pakistan, Is New US Secretary Of State

New Delhi: The INDIA bloc was intact and would unitedly take on the NDA government over key issues during the Budget session of parliament starting Jan 31, the Congress strategists said on Wednesday.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi will hold a strategy meeting with floor leaders of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Jan 30 and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will hold a strategy meeting of the INDIA bloc floor leaders on Feb 2 to discuss the group’s strategy against the NDA government during the session.

“The INDIA bloc is intact. We will unitedly take on the NDA government over any anti-democracy bill or issue during the budget session of parliament. The opposition wants to seek answers to some key issues affecting the people, especially the stress on the economy, price rise, lack of jobs and the plight of students and farmers,” Congress Working Committee member and Rajya Sabha member Syed Naseer Hussian told ETV Bharat.

The issue of unity within the INDIA bloc had surfaced recently as the Congress launched a strong campaign against the ruling aap in Delhi ahead of the Feb 5 assembly polls. The two had fought the Lok Sabha elections together.

Reacting to Congress's move, not only the aap but other bloc allies like TMC, NC and Shiv Sena UBT also started questioning the validity of the INDIA bloc.

When asked, the CWC member played down the issue saying the Congress was a national party and was helming the bloc while the regional parties had their agendas.

“The regional parties sometimes make statements based on their local agenda. The Congress is a national party and is anchoring the INDIA bloc which was formed for the 2024 national elections. As far as the state elections are concerned, the Congress takes a call on alliance based on ground-level feedback,” said Hussain.

He noted the aap had contested the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab separately and was the first to announce it wanted to go solo in the Delhi assembly polls.

“The AAP must first come clean on what it did during the past 11 years as far as development in Delhi is concerned. We are only flagging the concerns raised by the locals,” said Hussain.

Interestingly, the budget session of parliament is starting days ahead of the Delhi polls and days after a key Congress rally in Mhow in Madhya Pradesh on Jan 27 where the grand old party will announce a year-long nationwide agitation to save the Constitution.

“Today there is a need to take the message of saving the Constitution across the country. We are committed to constitutional democracy and will uphold it at any cost,” said Hussain.

As the INDIA bloc had unitedly demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his controversial remarks on BR Ambedkar, architect of the Constitution, the CPP strategy meeting will review the issue.

Read More

  1. Incoming US NSA Indicates Continuation Of Several Elements Of Biden's China Policy
  2. Marco Rubio, Pro-India Senator Who Is Banned In China And Wants To Stop Aid To Pakistan, Is New US Secretary Of State

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NDAINDIA BLOCBUDGET SESSIONCONGRESSINDIA BLOC BUDGET

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.