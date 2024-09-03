IFGE Bio-Energy & Tech Expo: India’s Growing Commitment To Reducing Fossil Fuel Dependency

New Delhi: The Indian Federation of Green Energy (IFGE's) India Bio-Energy and Tech Expo, held on Monday at the India International Convention & Expo Centre here in Yashobhoomi underscored India’s growing commitment to bioenergy and emphasised renewable energy’s role in reducing fossil fuel dependency and enhancing rural income.

The conference brought together prominent figures, Anna Sahab MK Patil, IFGE Chairman and former Minister of State for Rural Development, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

The event provided a significant platform to showcase India's bioenergy potential and discuss strategic priorities for advancing this sector. In a conversation with ETV's Surabhi Gupta, MK Patil spoke about the significant economic implications of crude oil imports.

"India imports crude oil worth about Rs 18 lakh crore. We have abundant domestic resources to substitute it, which will benefit our farmers and reduce pollution," Patil said.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for achieving the target of 20 per cent ethanol blending shortly, he said that such blending began in India way back in 1996 when he was a member of Parliament.

"Since 2000, the amount of ethanol blended with petrol has increased from half a per cent to about 5 per cent. The PM now wants to bring it to 20 per cent within a few months. Not only will it be beneficial to our farmers, but also the country's economy by reducing unemployment significantly." Patil claimed.

While pursuing an MS in the US, Patil worked at a sugar mill and initiated working on ethanol. Besides engaging in social work, he worked as the president of the Federation of Sugar Mills, which provided him with extraordinary opportunities.

"When I became a Member of Parliament in 1996, I raised this issue of ethanol in the Indian Parliament. Everyone mocked me but I was confident. Atal Bihari Vajpayee accepted the idea after he became the Prime Minister.

He called for scientists, manufacturers and automobile owners across the country and demonstrated it to them. India implemented this policy across eight places and since then, there has been no looking back.

Earlier, the price of maize ranged between Rs 8-10 per kg. However, now it is available at Rs 22-25 per kg, benefitting farmers largely," he added.

Patil also introduced the potential of bamboo as an alternative raw material for ethanol, citing its higher yield compared to sugarcane. "This project is important because our imports of crude oil alone result in a 45 per cent trade deficit with the United States.

Transforming the most difficult commodity to trade will benefit everyone, including farmers, and bring a revolution in our country," Patil asserted.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri, addressed the India Bio-Energy and Tech Expo and reassured the industry of the government's commitment in stabilising ethanol prices and advancing bioenergy technologies.

Puri highlighted the government's ongoing efforts to support the ethanol sector, noting, "The continued policy of the government in providing price stability and remunerative prices for ethanol suppliers has helped in reducing the pending of sugarcane farmers.

The government is committed to advancing alternative fuels, such as ethanol, for future automobiles. To reduce pollution along with achieving energy security goals, the government has set up 2G (Second Generation) refineries to make ethanol from Stubble (Parali) in Panipat (Haryana), and bamboo in Nomaligarh (Assam)," said the Union Minister.

He emphasised the establishment of second-generation (2G) ethanol refineries as a key initiative. The refineries, located in Panipat, Haryana, and Nomaligarh, Assam, produce ethanol from agricultural residues like stubble (parali) and bamboo, respectively.

"These initiatives are aimed at reducing pollution and bolstering energy security while transforming our farmers from 'Annadatas' to 'Urjadatas'," Puri added.

Puri also celebrated the success of India's ethanol blending programme, noting a significant increase from 1.53 per cent in 2014 to 15 per cent in 2024. Buoyed by this success, the government has advanced its 20 per cent blending target to October 2025. "We are on track to meet this goal," he assured.

The program has yielded notable benefits over the past decade, including savings of Rs 99,014 crores in foreign exchange, a reduction of 519 lakh metric tonnes in carbon dioxide emissions, and a crude oil substitution of 173 lakh metric tonnes.

Additionally, ethanol manufacturing companies (EMCs) have paid Rs 1,45,930 crore to distillers and Rs 87,558 crore to farmers. He also noted, "Through bioenergy, the Modi government aims to reduce import dependency, save foreign exchange, remote circular economy, and transition to a cleaner and self-reliant energy future.

Specifically, we are prioritising ethanol blending, biodiesel blending, compressed biogas, sustainable aviation fuel, biomass, biohydrogen and ways to energy solutions," said Puri at the International Conference on Bioenergy in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has called on state governments to advocate for a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) on flex-fuel vehicles.

Speaking at the India Bio-Energy and Tech Expo, he emphasised the importance of lowering GST by up to 12 per cent on flex engines, cars, and scooters to boost the adoption of biofuels.

Gadkari highlighted the advantages of flex-fuel technology, noting its economic viability, proven technology, and the availability of raw materials. "Managing directors of Tata, Suzuki and Toyota groups have decided to launch flex engine cars in the country, considering its future market," the Union Minister stated.

Gadkari also discussed the broader benefits of flex-fuel engines, citing their potential to reduce pollution and lower fuel costs. "The flex engine is the ultimate target. As far as the market is concerned, there is huge potential," he said.

Additionally, Gadkari mentioned that several vehicle manufacturers, including Bajaj, TVS, and Hero, are preparing models that run on 100 per cent ethanol. Gadkari said, "Several big generator manufacturers are working to change the diesel generators to ethanol.

Every year, we import fossil fuels worth Rs 22 lakh crores. This is not a problem relating to pollution alone but also impacts the economy. A day will come when we will reduce our imports by encouraging bio-fuel,” he added.

Addressing the need to increase biomass production for biofuel, Gadkari urged stakeholders to foster confidence and positivity in the market. Gadkari said, "We need to create positivity and confidence in the minds of the stakeholders. I am confident of the market opening up and gradually expanding," Gadkari said.