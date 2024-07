ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Bhutan Review Cooperation in Diverse Areas of Development Partnership

Thimphu: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday reviewed the implementation modalities and cooperation in diverse areas of the India-Bhutan development partnership with his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden. The two foreign secretaries co-chaired the 3rd India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks -commonly called Plan Talks' of the 13th Five Year Plan, which focus on developmental cooperation and mutual interests.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden co-chaired 3rd Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan," The Embassy of India in Thimphu posted on X. "Reviewed implementation modalities & cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership under 13 FYP period," it said.

India is extending development support of INR/Nu 10,000 crore for the 13th Plan period according to the priorities of the Bhutan government in sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, cultural heritage, health, education, energy, agriculture, skilling, and digital economy.