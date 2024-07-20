ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Bhutan Review Cooperation in Diverse Areas of Development Partnership

By PTI

Published : Jul 20, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

During his first foreign tour since assuming office, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bhutan to strengthen bilateral ties. Co-chairing the Development Cooperation Talks with Bhutan's Foreign secretary, discussions focused on enhancing developmental partnerships under the 13th Five Year Plan.

During his first foreign tour since assuming office, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited Bhutan to strengthen bilateral ties. Co-chairing the Development Cooperation Talks with Bhutan's Foreign secretary, discussions focused on enhancing developmental partnerships under the 13the Five Year Plan.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri (ANI photo)

Thimphu: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Saturday reviewed the implementation modalities and cooperation in diverse areas of the India-Bhutan development partnership with his Bhutanese counterpart Aum Pema Choden. The two foreign secretaries co-chaired the 3rd India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks -commonly called Plan Talks' of the 13th Five Year Plan, which focus on developmental cooperation and mutual interests.

"Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri & Foreign Secretary Aum Pema Choden co-chaired 3rd Development Cooperation Talks of the 13th Five Year Plan," The Embassy of India in Thimphu posted on X. "Reviewed implementation modalities & cooperation in diverse areas of development partnership under 13 FYP period," it said.

India is extending development support of INR/Nu 10,000 crore for the 13th Plan period according to the priorities of the Bhutan government in sectors such as connectivity, infrastructure, cultural heritage, health, education, energy, agriculture, skilling, and digital economy.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the large number of Bhutan-India development projects implemented under the 12th FYP. The two Foreign Secretaries virtually inaugurated 19 schools in Bhutan, which were constructed during the 12th FYP period.

Misri is here on a two-day visit, his first foreign tour after assuming charge recently. Misri on Friday called on the Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lyonchhen Dasho Tshering Tobgay, and met Bhutan's Minister for Foreign Affairs Lyonpo D N Dhungyel.

