India’s Bet On 2D Materials Could Redefine Its Semiconductor, Quantum Future

New Delhi: As the global technology race enters a new epoch, India stands poised to enter a competitive position in the emerging frontier of two-dimensional (2D) materials, a game-changing innovation with the potential to revolutionise semiconductors, electronics and even quantum technologies.
On Tuesday, the NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub released the fourth volume of its flagship Future Front Quarterly Insights series, entitled “Introduction to 2D Materials,” in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The report lays out why India must invest in this frontier science, and calls for a dedicated national programme to ensure it is self-sufficient and competitive in the materials revolution.
Technology Leadership
The report explains why India may risk locking itself into dependence if it focuses exclusively on making a legacy of silicon chip manufacturing hubs.
“Can the largest democracy become a superpower with such an umbilical cord?”, questions the report arguing that India must develop home-grown intellectual property (IP) and build research-to-manufacturing ecosystems, in order to become creators, rather than consumers of advanced technology.
Instead of playing catch-up in silicon, where countries like Taiwan, South Korea, and the US dominate, the report suggests India must “jump ahead” by investing in the future - 2D materials capable of powering both classical electronics and quantum-era innovations.
What Makes 2D Materials Different
Unlike conventional silicon, which is hitting its physical and performance ceilings, 2D semiconductors can be engineered at scales below one nanometer. They are extraordinarily thin, roughly 1/80,000th the width of a human hair, yet stronger than steel and capable of conducting electricity more efficiently than copper.
The versatility and tunability of these materials suggest applications in a broad range of areas:
- Next-generation electronics: Neuromorphic chips, in-memory computing, and ultra-low power devices.
- Sensing technologies: Ultraprecise detectors for biological, chemical, and artificial vision purposes.
- Quantum technologies: The building blocks of qubits, superconductivity devices, single photon detectors, and valleytronics.
- Wearable devices and defence systems: Lightweight, flexible and radiation shielding electronics.
By 2033 to 2035, the proposal argues, silicon nodes are likely to be joined, and in some cases replaced, with 2D materials in commercial systems. For India, this responsive window is narrow but important.
Strategic and Market Drivers
The global semiconductor market is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030, as Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT and quantum technologies drive demand. As the scaling of silicon progresses slowly, demand for beyond-silicon materials will increase, especially after the 2033 time frame.
For India, it offers an opportunity to be an early player in 2D materials for two reasons. First, it provides India with a chance to stake a claim (however small) in a trillion-dollar market. Second, it links technology investments to India's strategic objectives. Potential use cases include:
- Defence and aerospace: Terahertz (THz) detectors, electromagnetic interference (EMI) shields, and lightweight chipsets.
- National security: Quantum-enhanced systems with secure communications.
- Energy efficiency: Devices that consume less power and extend the life of future electronics.
“2D materials are not just about commercial opportunity, they are about strategic independence,” the NITI Aayog note stresses.
A Growing Global Race
The world is already sprinting ahead. Over $1 billion has been invested in 2D materials research worldwide, with major hubs leading the charge:
- Cambridge Graphene Centre (UK) and National Graphene Institute (Manchester) in Europe.
- IMEC’s 2D fab in Belgium, focusing on scaling pilot manufacturing lines.
- Large-scale research clusters in the United States, Singapore, and the UAE.
Each of these centres commands $100–300 million in dedicated funding, demonstrating the level of investment required to make breakthroughs.
The report warns that, at this early stage, international players are still open to collaborations with India. But once technologies mature and IP gets locked down, access could narrow dramatically, replicating India’s experience with silicon, where it entered the ecosystem decades too late to shape global leadership.
“While the world will work with us today, if we delay, we will lose the opportunity to lead or even collaborate on equal terms. We will miss this bus too,” the proposal cautions.
A Narrow Window for India
Discussions on India’s 2D materials roadmap date back to 2021, involving key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), and ISRO.
By September 2022, the government formally acknowledged the initiative via NITI Aayog. The first revised proposal was submitted in October 2024 and the government committed to devote Rs 500 crore over five years in April 2025 as a pivotal funding source.
A hub-and-spoke model is anticipated for the initiative, with a national R&D hub, coordinating the efforts of universities, research labs, and industry, to foster an interdisciplinary teaming environment to expedite lab to market activities.
Balancing Policy, Industry, and Research
The MeitY and ANRF (Anusandhan National Research Foundation) are exploring co-funding options to accelerate the programme. Meanwhile, Expressions of Interest (EoIs) will soon be issued to bring in industrial partners, startups, and academic institutions.
This structure is designed to prevent the pitfalls of siloed research and to integrate India’s growing base of semiconductor design talent into a forward-looking manufacturing roadmap. Furthermore, it supports current Rs 76,000 crore semiconductor initiative which has already attracted investments from Micron, Tata Electronics and others.
Why the Implications Matter
For India, the ramifications of inaction are:
Economic Costs: Forfeiting a trillion dollar opportunity in the global market.
Strategic Risks: Being dependent on foreign suppliers for a multitude of essential technologies in defence and space.
The proposal makes clear that India must take immediate action within the next five years to be the dominant global leader in post-silicon technologies. Otherwise, India is also at risk of making the same mistakes and repeating their past in delayed investments, which will again result in being reliant on imports in preceding strategic areas.
