India’s Bet On 2D Materials Could Redefine Its Semiconductor, Quantum Future

New Delhi: As the global technology race enters a new epoch, India stands poised to enter a competitive position in the emerging frontier of two-dimensional (2D) materials, a game-changing innovation with the potential to revolutionise semiconductors, electronics and even quantum technologies.

On Tuesday, the NITI Aayog’s Frontier Tech Hub released the fourth volume of its flagship Future Front Quarterly Insights series, entitled “Introduction to 2D Materials,” in partnership with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru. The report lays out why India must invest in this frontier science, and calls for a dedicated national programme to ensure it is self-sufficient and competitive in the materials revolution.

India's 2D Materials Push (ETV Bharat)

Technology Leadership

The report explains why India may risk locking itself into dependence if it focuses exclusively on making a legacy of silicon chip manufacturing hubs.

“Can the largest democracy become a superpower with such an umbilical cord?”, questions the report arguing that India must develop home-grown intellectual property (IP) and build research-to-manufacturing ecosystems, in order to become creators, rather than consumers of advanced technology.

Instead of playing catch-up in silicon, where countries like Taiwan, South Korea, and the US dominate, the report suggests India must “jump ahead” by investing in the future - 2D materials capable of powering both classical electronics and quantum-era innovations.

What Makes 2D Materials Different

Unlike conventional silicon, which is hitting its physical and performance ceilings, 2D semiconductors can be engineered at scales below one nanometer. They are extraordinarily thin, roughly 1/80,000th the width of a human hair, yet stronger than steel and capable of conducting electricity more efficiently than copper.

The versatility and tunability of these materials suggest applications in a broad range of areas:

Next-generation electronics: Neuromorphic chips, in-memory computing, and ultra-low power devices.

Sensing technologies: Ultraprecise detectors for biological, chemical, and artificial vision purposes.

Quantum technologies: The building blocks of qubits, superconductivity devices, single photon detectors, and valleytronics.

Wearable devices and defence systems: Lightweight, flexible and radiation shielding electronics.

By 2033 to 2035, the proposal argues, silicon nodes are likely to be joined, and in some cases replaced, with 2D materials in commercial systems. For India, this responsive window is narrow but important.

Strategic and Market Drivers

The global semiconductor market is expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2030, as Artificial Intelligence (AI), IoT and quantum technologies drive demand. As the scaling of silicon progresses slowly, demand for beyond-silicon materials will increase, especially after the 2033 time frame.

For India, it offers an opportunity to be an early player in 2D materials for two reasons. First, it provides India with a chance to stake a claim (however small) in a trillion-dollar market. Second, it links technology investments to India's strategic objectives. Potential use cases include: