India Battles Dual Extremes: IMD Warns of Intense Heat in North, Heavy Rain in South and East

New Delhi: As India moves into mid-June, the country is undergoing a significant weather imbalance, as the northern plains and parts of central India experience unbearable heat, while the southern and coastal states are experiencing extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has just issued new advisories warning of severe heat and flooding risks this week.

On Thursday, June 12, the maximum temperatures across parts of Jammu & Kashmir, West Rajasthan, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh were scorching, with Delhi reporting a maximum of 43.9°C and a minimum of approximately 30°C.

Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh has also been under oppressive heatwave situations. But relief is imminent since a Western Disturbance is predicted to impact the weather in North India as of Friday.

Relief on the Horizon for Delhi-NCR

The IMD is forecasting significant weather change in the coming days as the widespread weather events develop into weather movements. The IMD is indicating dust storms with wind speeds of 40–60 km/h with thunderclouds bringing lightning and light rain starting June 14.

The change will partially relieve unbearable heat and while the heatwave conditions may persist until the mid-week, the maximum temperature in Delhi should remain in the range of 39°C and 44°C until June 15.

Southern States Brace for Heavy Rain

In stark contrast, South India is witnessing relentless rain. Coastal Karnataka received extremely heavy rainfall on June 12, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana are expected to be drenched over the next five days due to multiple cyclonic circulations and troughs over the region.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Kerala and interior Karnataka from June 13–18.

Strong gusty winds of up to 60 km/h will likely accompany the rain, increasing the risk of tree falls, power outages, and waterlogging. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may see extremely heavy rainfall on June 14 and 15, raising concerns over urban flooding.

Western India: Thunderstorms and Flooding Threat