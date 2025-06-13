India Battles Dual Extremes: IMD Warns of Intense Heat in North, Heavy Rain in South and East

New Delhi: As India moves into mid-June, the country is undergoing a significant weather imbalance, as the northern plains and parts of central India experience unbearable heat, while the southern and coastal states are experiencing extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has just issued new advisories warning of severe heat and flooding risks this week.
On Thursday, June 12, the maximum temperatures across parts of Jammu & Kashmir, West Rajasthan, Delhi, and Madhya Pradesh were scorching, with Delhi reporting a maximum of 43.9°C and a minimum of approximately 30°C.
Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh has also been under oppressive heatwave situations. But relief is imminent since a Western Disturbance is predicted to impact the weather in North India as of Friday.
Relief on the Horizon for Delhi-NCR
The IMD is forecasting significant weather change in the coming days as the widespread weather events develop into weather movements. The IMD is indicating dust storms with wind speeds of 40–60 km/h with thunderclouds bringing lightning and light rain starting June 14.
The change will partially relieve unbearable heat and while the heatwave conditions may persist until the mid-week, the maximum temperature in Delhi should remain in the range of 39°C and 44°C until June 15.
Southern States Brace for Heavy Rain
In stark contrast, South India is witnessing relentless rain. Coastal Karnataka received extremely heavy rainfall on June 12, while Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana are expected to be drenched over the next five days due to multiple cyclonic circulations and troughs over the region.
The IMD has issued a red alert for Kerala and interior Karnataka from June 13–18.
Strong gusty winds of up to 60 km/h will likely accompany the rain, increasing the risk of tree falls, power outages, and waterlogging. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may see extremely heavy rainfall on June 14 and 15, raising concerns over urban flooding.
Western India: Thunderstorms and Flooding Threat
Konkan and Goa are forecast to receive extremely heavy rainfall between June 13 and 15, driven by strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea.
Maharashtra’s ghat regions, including Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra, will also see intense showers. Thunder squalls, gusting up to 70 km/h, may disrupt transportation and daily life in these areas.
The IMD warns of potential flooding in ghat areas and urges people to avoid travel during peak rain hours, especially in flood-prone zones.
Eastern & Central India: Wet Spell to Bring Heat Relief
A widespread wet spell is expected to cool down East and Central India. States including Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from June 14 to 18. Thunderstorms with winds up to 70 km/h are also anticipated, prompting warnings of flash floods and lightning strikes.
In Bihar, rainfall is expected across 18 districts, which could help reduce the prevailing heat. Residents have been advised to limit outdoor activity and adhere to local advisories.
Northwest India: Scattered Rain, Heatwave to Persist
While rainfall is expected in parts of Punjab, Haryana, and Delhi NCR, northwest India will continue to reel under severe heatwave conditions, especially in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh. Wind speeds of 40–60 km/h may kick up dust storms, particularly in West Rajasthan between June 14 and 18.
Northeast India: Consistent Rains Raise Flood Concerns
Northeast India will continue to receive consistent rainfall, with very heavy showers expected in Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, and Arunachal Pradesh from June 13 to 18. Wind speeds may reach 40 km/h, increasing the likelihood of flash floods and landslides, especially in hilly terrain.
The IMD has advised caution in these regions, particularly during June 16–18, when rainfall intensity is expected to peak.
Precautionary Measures for the Public
The IMD has reiterated the importance of public safety amid such varied and extreme weather conditions. In areas under heatwave alerts, residents should stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours, and take care of vulnerable individuals such as children and the elderly. Warm nights are also likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.
In rain-hit areas, people are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid waterlogged streets, and secure loose items that could be blown away by strong winds. Coastal residents in Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu should avoid venturing near the sea and reduce outdoor financial activities.