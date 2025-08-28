India-Bangladesh To Take Collective Actions Against Insurgents

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh have collectively agreed to show zero tolerance towards any insurgent groups and their activities and take action in respective border, based on real-time information, said a joint statement following a four-day-long director general-level border coordination meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) that concluded on Thursday.

The issue of trans-border insurgents groups and suspected camps, which was one of the major agenda of the meeting, agreed to show zero tolerance towards any such groups and their activities. Both sides will take concurrent action on their respective border, based on real-time information, the joint statement said.

Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh held Directors-General level Coordination Conference from August 25 to 28 at the BGB headquarters at Pilkhana in Dhaka. The Indian delegation was headed by BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary, and the Bangladesh delegation was headed by Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, Director General, BGB.

Both sides appreciated each other's concerns and agreed to undertake joint efforts to curb trans-border crime by adopting extra precautionary measures like increasing coordinated patrols, enhancing vigilance and sincere commitments. BSF and BGB also agreed to undertake joint efforts to bring down the number of incidents of assault and border crime by intensifying public awareness programs, undertaking appropriate socio-economic developmental programs in vulnerable areas, educating the border population about the sanctity of International Border (IB) and preventing criminals/inhabitants from crossing the IB.

"Both sides mutually agreed to constructively engage the respective higher authorities for concurrence of the pending developmental work within 150 yards of IB. Both sides also agreed to facilitate river bank protection works along the common bordering rivers as approved by Joint River Commission based on mutual consensus and without unnecessary hindrance,” the joint statement said.

BSF stressed upon the agenda for early construction of Single Row Fence (SRF), which does not have defence potential, and it will be an important measure for curbing and preventing trans-border crimes. Both sides agreed to follow the laid down procedure while erecting Single Row Fence.

Both sides highlighted the importance of the Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP) in curbing the menace of smuggling contrabands, such as, various narcotics (especially YABA), Firearms, FICN, gold etc, and agreed to remain cautious and steadfast to stop smuggling through sharing of real-time information and active anti-smuggling efforts.

"BSF and BGB agreed to take effective steps to continue to sensitise the border populace to refrain from Violation of IB/Illegal crossing/Intrusion, smuggling, human trafficking, uprooting Border Pillars and other trans-border crimes," the joint statement stated.

This highest level talks between BSF and BGB are held twice every year – once each in India and Bangladesh, which facilitates both the border guarding forces to establish robust systems through which cooperation in Border Guarding and Border Management is ensured. The last coordination conference between both forces was held in New Delhi from February 17 to 20, 2025. The next DG-level conference will be held in New Delhi in March 2026.