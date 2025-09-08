ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission To Hold Meeting Tomorrow

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: The India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission meeting is likely to take place in New Delhi on Tuesday, where several important issues will be discussed between them, including water sharing and flood warning mechanisms.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of the Jal Shakti Ministry (on condition of anonymity) said, “It will be a high-level meeting, so it is not the right time to divulge the agenda which will be discussed between the two countries, but it might be that water sharing and flood warning mechanism issues will be taken up prominently there.”

The Ganga Water Sharing Treaty was signed with Bangladesh in the year 1996 for the sharing of Ganga/Gangas Waters at Farakka, which is set to expire in 2026, as per the Jal Shakti Ministry.

Notably, under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), technical-level meetings continue to be held with Bangladesh on all water-related issues of mutual interest.