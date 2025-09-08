India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission To Hold Meeting Tomorrow
The water sharing and flood warning mechanism issues will be taken up prominently in the meeting.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 2:54 PM IST
By Chanchal Mukherjee
New Delhi: The India-Bangladesh Joint River Commission meeting is likely to take place in New Delhi on Tuesday, where several important issues will be discussed between them, including water sharing and flood warning mechanisms.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, a senior official of the Jal Shakti Ministry (on condition of anonymity) said, “It will be a high-level meeting, so it is not the right time to divulge the agenda which will be discussed between the two countries, but it might be that water sharing and flood warning mechanism issues will be taken up prominently there.”
The Ganga Water Sharing Treaty was signed with Bangladesh in the year 1996 for the sharing of Ganga/Gangas Waters at Farakka, which is set to expire in 2026, as per the Jal Shakti Ministry.
Notably, under the framework of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), technical-level meetings continue to be held with Bangladesh on all water-related issues of mutual interest.
The last such meeting was held in March 2025, providing a structured platform for data sharing and joint monitoring. The government of West Bengal is regularly consulted by the Union government in preparing for the aforementioned discussions.
“An authorised representative from the West Bengal government took part in interministerial discussions held on the matter on October 23, 2023, March 15, 2024, May 31, 2024 and also on March 26, 2025, where a collective view was formulated. Inputs on drinking water and industrial water requirements have also been received from all stakeholders, including from the 3-West Bengal government, which have been taken into account while formulating the government’s views,” Union Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, recently informed the Lok Sabha.
As per the Ministry of Jal Shakti, India and Bangladesh share 54 rivers. The JRC of India and Bangladesh was constituted in the year 1972, as a bilateral mechanism to address issues of mutual interest on common, border, and transboundary rivers.
