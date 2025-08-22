India, Bangladesh DG-Level Border Talks To Be Held In Dhaka From Aug 25 to 28

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Border Security Force (BSF) director general Daljit Singh Chawdhary will lead a high-level delegation to Dhaka for the 56th director general-level border co-ordination conference between BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) scheduled to take place from August 25 to 28, officials said on Friday.

The BSF delegation, according to an official, will raise seven high-priority issues during its meeting with the BGB. The official told ETV Bharat that the BSF delegation will discuss issues like the prevention of attack and assault on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladesh-based miscreants and nationals, trans-border crimes, construction of a single row fence, and action against Indian Insurgent Groups (IIGs) in Bangladesh.

“The BSF delegation will also raise issues related to border infrastructure, joint efforts for effective implementation of Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP), Confidence Building Measures (CBM), and other issues,” the official said. The BSF delegation led by Chawdhary will meet the BGB delegation headed by Maj General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui, director general, BGB.

This is the second such meeting after the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government was dethroned from power in Bangladesh. In February this year, a BGB delegation had come to New Delhi and attended the BSF-BGB director general-level talks. “The conference is being organised to discuss the border-related issues and for better coordination between both border guarding forces,” the official added.

The joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for border authorities – 1975 envisage that there should be frequent contacts between the border authorities of the two concerned countries to discuss the matters of immediate administrative concern.

An Indian delegation headed by Ashwani Kumar, former Director General of BSF, and the Bangladesh delegation under the leadership of Major General Quazi Golam Dastgir, former director general BDR (now BGB) had met in Kolkata on December 2, 1975, for the first time to discuss mutual border problems. Since then, the meetings between DG BSF and DG BGB were held annually alternatively in India and Bangladesh till 1993.

During discussions between the Home Secretaries of India and Bangladesh that were held at Dhaka from October 7 to 9, 1993, it was agreed that the director general-level meetings between BSF and BGB were to be a bi-annual event.

In the agreed summary of discussions during the said meeting, it was emphasised that problems in the areas of mutual interests and concerns could be progressively resolved through close contacts and continuing meaningful dialogue at various levels. Accordingly, DG BSF and DG BGB have been holding border coordination meetings twice a year alternatively in Delhi and Dhaka, and a joint record of discussions of these meetings is forwarded to the Ministry of Home Affairs after each such meeting.