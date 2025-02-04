Honour Past Agreements On Border Fencing, India Tells Bangladesh

New Delhi: India has conveyed to Bangladesh the need to ensure the implementation of earlier understandings between the two countries regarding the fencing of the India-Bangladesh border.
"The Government of India's expectation is that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes. This has also been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh," said Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.
The statement by Rai comes at a time when the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has opposed the Border Security Force (BSF) fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border.
Rai said that the construction of fencing is an important security measure to secure the border. "Fencing helps in ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, the movement of criminals, and trafficking. It has been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh that concerning security measures at the border, including fencing, India observes all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh," Rai said.
The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4,096.7 km, of which 3,232.218 km has been covered with a fence. A length of 864.482 km of the India-Bangladesh border remains unfenced, which includes 174.514 km of non-feasible gaps.
"The challenges faced in completing the feasible stretches of fencing projects relate to land acquisition, objections from BGB, limited working seasons, and issues with landslides and marshy land," Rai said.
Porous Border
It is worth mentioning that the historic Assam Accord of 1985 led to the beginning of the physical work to fence the India-Bangladesh border. According to the annual report of the Union Home Ministry, 3,196.70 km has been covered by physical fencing until 2023-24.
Although the 1975 Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines prohibit constructing defense structures within 150 yards of the international boundary (zero line), India does not classify wire fencing as a defense structure.
BGB's Protest
The border fencing work has been opposed by the BGB in West Bengal's Malda district. The fencing work remains suspended due to disputes between BGB and BSF. Officials said that efforts to resolve the issue may be taken up in the forthcoming DG-level talks between BSF and BGB in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, Rai said that since 2019-20, Rs 146.42 crore (central share) has been released under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) to the Government of West Bengal.
"As of now, the remaining central share of committed liability for all concerned States and UTs for the ongoing works under BADP has been worked out to Rs 53.34 crore, including Rs 1.933 crore for the State of West Bengal."
Read More: