ETV Bharat / bharat

Honour Past Agreements On Border Fencing, India Tells Bangladesh

Out of the approximately 4,096 km length of the India-Bangladesh border, 3,232 km has already been fenced, reports Gautam Debroy.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 4, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

New Delhi: India has conveyed to Bangladesh the need to ensure the implementation of earlier understandings between the two countries regarding the fencing of the India-Bangladesh border.

"The Government of India's expectation is that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes. This has also been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh," said Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The statement by Rai comes at a time when the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has opposed the Border Security Force (BSF) fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border.

Rai said that the construction of fencing is an important security measure to secure the border. "Fencing helps in ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, the movement of criminals, and trafficking. It has been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh that concerning security measures at the border, including fencing, India observes all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh," Rai said.

The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4,096.7 km, of which 3,232.218 km has been covered with a fence. A length of 864.482 km of the India-Bangladesh border remains unfenced, which includes 174.514 km of non-feasible gaps.

"The challenges faced in completing the feasible stretches of fencing projects relate to land acquisition, objections from BGB, limited working seasons, and issues with landslides and marshy land," Rai said.

Porous Border
It is worth mentioning that the historic Assam Accord of 1985 led to the beginning of the physical work to fence the India-Bangladesh border. According to the annual report of the Union Home Ministry, 3,196.70 km has been covered by physical fencing until 2023-24.

Although the 1975 Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines prohibit constructing defense structures within 150 yards of the international boundary (zero line), India does not classify wire fencing as a defense structure.

BGB's Protest
The border fencing work has been opposed by the BGB in West Bengal's Malda district. The fencing work remains suspended due to disputes between BGB and BSF. Officials said that efforts to resolve the issue may be taken up in the forthcoming DG-level talks between BSF and BGB in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rai said that since 2019-20, Rs 146.42 crore (central share) has been released under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) to the Government of West Bengal.

"As of now, the remaining central share of committed liability for all concerned States and UTs for the ongoing works under BADP has been worked out to Rs 53.34 crore, including Rs 1.933 crore for the State of West Bengal."

Read More:

  1. Why Bangladesh Is Adopting Assertive Posture Ahead Of BGB-BSF Talks On Border Security
  2. India Needs Urgent Fencing In 95 Patches Of India-Bangladesh International Border: Official

New Delhi: India has conveyed to Bangladesh the need to ensure the implementation of earlier understandings between the two countries regarding the fencing of the India-Bangladesh border.

"The Government of India's expectation is that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes. This has also been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh," said Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The statement by Rai comes at a time when the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has opposed the Border Security Force (BSF) fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border.

Rai said that the construction of fencing is an important security measure to secure the border. "Fencing helps in ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, the movement of criminals, and trafficking. It has been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh that concerning security measures at the border, including fencing, India observes all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh," Rai said.

The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4,096.7 km, of which 3,232.218 km has been covered with a fence. A length of 864.482 km of the India-Bangladesh border remains unfenced, which includes 174.514 km of non-feasible gaps.

"The challenges faced in completing the feasible stretches of fencing projects relate to land acquisition, objections from BGB, limited working seasons, and issues with landslides and marshy land," Rai said.

Porous Border
It is worth mentioning that the historic Assam Accord of 1985 led to the beginning of the physical work to fence the India-Bangladesh border. According to the annual report of the Union Home Ministry, 3,196.70 km has been covered by physical fencing until 2023-24.

Although the 1975 Joint India-Bangladesh Guidelines prohibit constructing defense structures within 150 yards of the international boundary (zero line), India does not classify wire fencing as a defense structure.

BGB's Protest
The border fencing work has been opposed by the BGB in West Bengal's Malda district. The fencing work remains suspended due to disputes between BGB and BSF. Officials said that efforts to resolve the issue may be taken up in the forthcoming DG-level talks between BSF and BGB in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, Rai said that since 2019-20, Rs 146.42 crore (central share) has been released under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP) to the Government of West Bengal.

"As of now, the remaining central share of committed liability for all concerned States and UTs for the ongoing works under BADP has been worked out to Rs 53.34 crore, including Rs 1.933 crore for the State of West Bengal."

Read More:

  1. Why Bangladesh Is Adopting Assertive Posture Ahead Of BGB-BSF Talks On Border Security
  2. India Needs Urgent Fencing In 95 Patches Of India-Bangladesh International Border: Official

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NITYANAND RAIINDIA BANGLADESH FENCINGBORDER GUARD BANGLADESHINDIA BANGLADESH RELATIONINDIA BANGLADESH BORDER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

Nobel Laureate Venki Ramakrishnan Reveals ‘Secrets Of Long Life’ At Jaipur Literature Festival 2025

9 Blackbucks Die In Two Months in Odisha, A Warning Sign For Puri Forest Department Conservation Plan

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.