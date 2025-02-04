ETV Bharat / bharat

Honour Past Agreements On Border Fencing, India Tells Bangladesh

New Delhi: India has conveyed to Bangladesh the need to ensure the implementation of earlier understandings between the two countries regarding the fencing of the India-Bangladesh border.

"The Government of India's expectation is that all earlier understandings will be implemented by Bangladesh and there will be a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes. This has also been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh," said Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The statement by Rai comes at a time when the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) has opposed the Border Security Force (BSF) fencing work along the India-Bangladesh border.

Rai said that the construction of fencing is an important security measure to secure the border. "Fencing helps in ensuring a crime-free border by effectively addressing the challenges of cross-border criminal activities, smuggling, the movement of criminals, and trafficking. It has been conveyed to the Government of Bangladesh that concerning security measures at the border, including fencing, India observes all protocols and agreements between the two governments and between the Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh," Rai said.

The total length of the India-Bangladesh border is 4,096.7 km, of which 3,232.218 km has been covered with a fence. A length of 864.482 km of the India-Bangladesh border remains unfenced, which includes 174.514 km of non-feasible gaps.

"The challenges faced in completing the feasible stretches of fencing projects relate to land acquisition, objections from BGB, limited working seasons, and issues with landslides and marshy land," Rai said.