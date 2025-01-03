ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Bangladesh Announce Reciprocal Release Of Fishermen In Each Other's Custody

New Delhi: India and Bangladesh on Thursday announced that they will kick-start a process of reciprocal repatriation of fishermen in each other's custody, a move that came amid strain in their bilateral ties.

Shortly after Bangladesh said it would hand over 95 Indian fishermen to Indian authorities on January 5, India said it would release 90 Bangladeshi fishermen on the same day.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the primarily humanitarian and livelihood concerns of the fishing communities on both sides.

"In recent months, several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and entered Bangladesh waters," it said. The MEA said several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances.

"Earlier today, 95 Indian fishermen were handed over by Bangladesh authorities to the Bangladesh Coast Guard for handing over to the Indian Coast Guard on January 5," it said in a statement.

"On the same day, 90 Bangladesh fishermen will also be released in a mutual release and repatriation operation that will be concluded at sea between the respective Coast Guard authorities," it added. The MEA said India attaches the "highest importance" to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen.