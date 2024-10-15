ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Australia Pledge To Work Together for Peace, Prosperity, Stability In Indo-Pacific

New Delhi: Holding the India-Australia 2+2 Secretary level consultations here in New Delhi on Monday, called for continued strengthening of bilateral cooperation in various fora, including Quad and G20 and reiterated their commitment to achieving their shared objective of peace, prosperity, stability and progress in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as further advancing the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The Indian delegation was led by Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, while the Australian side was led by Secretary, Department of Defence (DoD) Greg Moriarty and Secretary, Department of Foreign Affairs & Trade (DFAT) Jan Adams.

The last 2+2 Secretary-level Consultations were held in 2019, following which 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue was initiated in September 2021. The two sides reviewed the progress made since the last 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in November 2023 and preparations for the next Ministerial Dialogue to be held in 2025. The meeting offered an opportunity for both sides to review the status of bilateral engagements in the context of emerging regional and global scenarios.

Discussions covered a wide range of issues such as political and strategic, defence and security including defence technology and industry cooperation, trade and investments, education, cyber & new emerging technologies, critical minerals, renewable energy, space, counter-terrorism and people-to-people ties. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.