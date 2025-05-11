ETV Bharat / bharat

India Asks Pakistan To Address Violation Of Ceasefire Understanding, Says 'Armed Forces Asked To Deal Strongly'

New Delhi: Just hours after India and Pakistan announced ceasefire on Saturday, the latter reportedly violated the ceasefire understanding that both sides had committed to earlier in the day.

As chaos unfolded in Kashmir and other western regions along the international border, the Indian government held a special media briefing late in the evening to clear the air.

In a short statement, foreign secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".

After the breach of understanding, Misri stated, "For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today."

"The Armed Forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," he added.

Misri further stated, "We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The Armed Forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control."