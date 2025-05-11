India Asks Pakistan To Address Violation Of Ceasefire Understanding, Says 'Armed Forces Asked To Deal Strongly'

New Delhi: Just hours after India and Pakistan announced ceasefire on Saturday, the latter reportedly violated the ceasefire understanding that both sides had committed to earlier in the day.
As chaos unfolded in Kashmir and other western regions along the international border, the Indian government held a special media briefing late in the evening to clear the air.
In a short statement, foreign secretary Vikram Misri called upon Pakistan to take "appropriate steps" to address these violations and deal with the situation with "seriousness and responsibility".
After the breach of understanding, Misri stated, "For the last few hours, there have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the Directors General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today."
"The Armed Forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations and we take very very serious note of these violations," he added.
Misri further stated, "We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility. The Armed Forces are maintaining a strong vigil on the situation. They have been given instructions to deal strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the International Border as well as the Line of Control."
Earlier in the day, the foreign secretary had announced that India and Pakistan had reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with effect from 5 PM on Saturday. Prior to his announcement, the decision by India and Pakistan on stopping military actions was first announced by US President Donald Trump in a social media post, which claimed that the talks between the two nations were mediated by the United States.
May 10, 2025
India's Ministry of External Affairs, however, maintained that stoppage of firing and military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries. "The Pak DGMO initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached," MEA said.
.@MEAIndia announces that stoppage of firing & military action between India and Pakistan was worked out directly between the two countries.— Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (@MIB_India) May 10, 2025
The Pak DGMO initiated the call this afternoon after which discussions took place and understanding reached.
There is no decision to… pic.twitter.com/HrepAj12bR
Read More
'This Is No Ceasefire': Omar Fumes As Explosions Rock J&K Hours After India-Pakistan Ceasefire Announcement
Panic And Fear Grip Kashmir As Explosions Break Brief Calm In The Valley
Pakistani Drones Sighted At Kutch Border In Gujarat, Blackout Declared