India Issues Advisory For Its Citizens In Kenya To Limit Movement Amid Violent Protests

New Delhi: India has advised its citizens in Kenya to exercise utmost caution and restrict non-essential movement amid violent protests in the East African nation against the government's proposed tax hikes.

"In view of the prevailing tense situation, all Indians in Kenya are advised to exercise utmost caution, restrict non-essential movement and avoid the areas affected by the protests and violence till the situation clears up," the Indian consulate in Kenya said in an advisory posted on social media platform X.

"Please follow local news and Mission's website and social media handles for updates," it added. At least five protestors were shot dead and more than 150 others injured in Nairobi as police used tear gas and live rounds after thousands stormed into Kenya's Parliament and set part of it on fire.

Thousands of protesters stormed Kenya’s parliament Tuesday to protest tax proposals, burning part of the building, sending lawmakers fleeing and drawing fire from police in unrest that the president vowed to quash. Several people were killed.

It was the most direct assault on the government in decades. Journalists saw at least three bodies outside the complex where police had opened fire, and medical workers reported five people killed. Clashes spread to other cities. There was no immediate word on arrests.

“Today’s events mark a critical turning point on how we respond to threats to our national security,” President William Ruto said, calling the events “treasonous" and vowing to quash the unrest “at whatever cost.”

Kenya's defence minister said the military had been deployed to support police during the “security emergency” and “breaching of critical infrastructure.”

Protesters had demanded that legislators vote against a finance bill imposing new taxes on East Africa's economic hub, where frustrations over the high cost of living have simmered. Youth who had voted Ruto into power with cheers for his promises of economic relief have taken to the streets to object to the pain of reforms.

Lawmakers managed to pass the bill before fleeing through a tunnel as protesters outmanoeuvred police and poured in. The fire at the building was later put out.

At least five people were shot dead while treating the wounded, the Kenya Medical Association and other groups said in a joint statement. It said more than 30 people were wounded, at least 13 with live bullets. Police had fired live ammunition and threw tear gas canisters at protesters who sought treatment at a medical tent at a nearby church.

One person shot dead was wrapped in a Kenyan flag and carried away. Another lay on the sidewalk, their head in the gutter. Elsewhere in town, Kenyatta National Hospital said it received 45 victims.

"Internet service in the country noticeably slowed in what NetBlocks called a major disruption," and at least one broadcaster issued a statement saying that we have received threats from the authorities to shut us down." (With Agency Inputs)