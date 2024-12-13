ETV Bharat / bharat

India Aims to Fly High as World’s Top Domestic Aviation Hub, Says Minister Naidu

New Delhi: India’s civil aviation sector, a burgeoning engine of economic growth and connectivity, is set to take center stage globally as Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu outlined an ambitious vision to make India the top global domestic aviation hub. Speaking at the unveiling of the centenary celebrations logo for the iconic Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport (Kolkata), the minister lauded the sector’s rapid growth and laid out plans to scale new heights in the coming years.

100 Years of Aviation Legacy

The centenary of Kolkata Airport, a symbol of India’s rich aviation history, served as a fitting backdrop for the event. Unveiling the celebratory logo, Naidu called the milestone a proud moment, celebrating both legacy and progress. “Kolkata Airport stands as a symbol of timeless brilliance, serving as a bridge between India and the world while proudly representing the City of Joy,” he remarked.

Highlighting its historical significance, Naidu noted that the airport had been a vital gateway for Bengal and the nation, witnessing the pre-independence struggle, post-independence growth, and the transformative effects of economic liberalization.

To mark the occasion, the government announced a series of initiatives, including the release of a commemorative stamp and coin, the launch of an art book reflecting India’s cultural heritage in modern airport architecture, and a three-month celebration involving the people of Kolkata and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

India’s Rising Aviation Power

Over the past decade, India has emerged as the third-largest domestic aviation market globally, driven by policy reforms, infrastructure upgrades, and increased passenger demand. “The last ten years have been especially glorious for civil aviation, with airport expansions, surging passenger numbers, and growing cargo operations,” Naidu said.

The minister credited flagship programs like the UDAN scheme (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) for democratizing air travel. Over 600 regional routes have been added under the scheme, enabling millions to experience air travel for the first time. “This is not just about connectivity; it’s about empowering people and driving economic growth,” he said.

Ambition for the Future

Setting the tone for the next phase of growth, Naidu emphasized the need to break barriers and elevate India’s aviation sector to become the world’s leading domestic hub. “We are now the third-largest domestic aviation hub. Our challenge over the next five years is to take it to a new level and claim the number one position,” he asserted.

Naidu underscored the importance of the sector in economic development and job creation, highlighting the exponential impact of aviation on various industries. “The civil aviation sector is a vital contributor to our economy, and its growth will further fuel India’s aspirations as a global economic powerhouse,” he said.