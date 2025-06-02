ETV Bharat / bharat

India Army Subedar Sunil Negi of Tehri Garhwal Conquers Mount Everest Brings Laurels to his Village

Srinagar: Subedar Sunil Singh Negi, a resident of Chamiyala village in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand brought laurels to the country having conquered the world's highest peak Mount Everest (8,848.86 meters) on 27 May 2025.

Subedar Sunil’s feat was part of the Silver Jubilee Mount Everest expedition of the Indian Army and he emerged as a proud son of Uttarakhand’s Chamiyala village.

This expedition was organized by the Indian Army as 'Silver Jubilee Mount Everest Expedition' that included 32 members of various groups of the army. The flag-off of this historic team was done by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Delhi on 3 April 2025.

After this, the team left for Nepal on 12 April. A total of 22 mountaineers selected for the final climb reached the peak of Everest, which is also a world record.