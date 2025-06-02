India Army Subedar Sunil Negi of Tehri Garhwal Conquers Mount Everest Brings Laurels to his Village

Srinagar: Subedar Sunil Singh Negi, a resident of Chamiyala village in Tehri Garhwal district of Uttarakhand brought laurels to the country having conquered the world's highest peak Mount Everest (8,848.86 meters) on 27 May 2025.
Subedar Sunil’s feat was part of the Silver Jubilee Mount Everest expedition of the Indian Army and he emerged as a proud son of Uttarakhand’s Chamiyala village.
This expedition was organized by the Indian Army as 'Silver Jubilee Mount Everest Expedition' that included 32 members of various groups of the army. The flag-off of this historic team was done by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh from Delhi on 3 April 2025.
After this, the team left for Nepal on 12 April. A total of 22 mountaineers selected for the final climb reached the peak of Everest, which is also a world record.
Never before had a team climbed Everest together in such a large number.
Subedar Sunil Singh Negi is currently serving in the 6th Garhwal Rifles Unit of the Indian Army. He joined the army in the year 2001. His passion for mountaineering can be gauged from the fact that in the year 2004, he received a 6-month special mountaineering training from the Army's High Altitude Warfare School (HAWS) located in Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir.
After this, Subedar Sunil Singh Negi also successfully conquered many peaks of more than 7000 meters height like Mount Nun, Mount Apsara, Mount Kangju Kangri and Mount Mukut (East).
Currently, he is posted as a High Altitude Warfare School Instructor. At present, Sunil Singh Negi is residing in Sunlight Enclave located at DSP Chowk, Barowala, Dehradun. But his heart still resides in his native village Chamiyala.