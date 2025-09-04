ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy: PM Modi

Both sides have decided that cooperation in areas of artificial intelligence, quantum and other digital technologies will be enhanced.

India-Singapore Relations Go Far Beyond Diplomacy: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during a joint press statement, at the Hyderabad House, in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (PTI)
By PTI

Published : September 4, 2025 at 2:20 PM IST

New Delhi: India and Singapore on Thursday unveiled a roadmap to expand their comprehensive strategic partnership with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart Lawrence Wong underlining the need to bolster the ties to navigate the current geopolitical turbulence in the world.

Modi and Wong, who arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday, held wide-ranging talks covering the entire expanse of the bilateral ties. India-Singapore relations go far beyond diplomacy, Modi said in Wong's presence. The prime minister said both sides decided that cooperation between the two countries in areas of artificial intelligence, quantum and other digital technologies will be enhanced.

"We share common concerns regarding terrorism," Modi said in his statement to the media.

"We believe that fighting against terrorism with unity is the duty of all countries which believe in humanity," he added.

Modi said the partnership between the two countries is rooted in shared values and it is guided by mutual interests and a common vision for peace and prosperity. On his part, Wong said in a world marked by uncertainty and turbulence, the partnership between India and Singapore becomes even more important.

A number of pacts were signed between the two sides following the Modi-Wong talks, an agreement on digital asset innovation between the Reserve Bank of India and the Monetary Authority of Singapore is one of them.

