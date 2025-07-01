ETV Bharat / bharat

India, Pakistan Exchange List Of Prisoners; New Delhi Seeks Early Release Of 246 Indians

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Tuesday exchanged, through diplomatic channels simultaneously in New Delhi and Islamabad, the lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in each other’s custody.

Under the provisions of the bilateral Agreement on Consular Access 2008, such lists are exchanged every year on 1st January and on 1st July. India has shared the names of 382 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen in its custody, who are Pakistani or are believed to be Pakistani. Similarly, Pakistan has shared the names of 53 civilian prisoners and 193 fishermen in its custody, who are Indian or are believed to be Indian, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The Government of India has called for the early release and repatriation of civilian prisoners, fishermen along with their boats, and missing Indian defence personnel from Pakistan's custody, the statement said.

The MEA said that Pakistan has been asked to expedite the release and repatriation of 159 Indian fishermen and civilian prisoners, who have completed their sentence. In addition, Pakistan has been asked to provide immediate consular access to the 26 civilian prisoners and fishermen in Pakistan's custody, who are believed to be Indian and have not been provided consular access so far.